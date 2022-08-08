Read full article on original website
Deputies: Missing mountain biker rescued from Mary’s Peak
A 21-year-old mountain biker was rescued off Mary's Peak early Sunday morning by a Search and Rescue team from Benton County.
Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is...
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
Bullet pierces Corvallis apartment, wounds man in shoulder
A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Brad’s Blog: Fire & Rescue responds to record number of calls in July
For those who read the list of fire calls each week or have noticed more sirens in town this summer, you probably realize that local firefighters and emergency medical technicians have been busier than usual. Yes, it’s true that the number of responses has been increasing and in fact, Philomath...
Fire & Rescue Calls: July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of July 29-Aug. 4:. FRIDAY, JULY 29. • Medical, 2:44 a.m., 25000 block of Airport Avenue. • Fire alarm,...
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
Two-car crash occurs at intersection of South 19th and Applegate
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday at the intersection of South 19th Street and Applegate Street, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said the fire department was dispatched to the crash at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 5 with a truck and three personnel, a rescue vehicle with two personnel and an incident commander.
Fire in multiple Springfield buildings, people asked to avoid area
SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling fires in multiple Springfield buildings on Sunday afternoon, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. The department responded to the fire at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch. A lack of hydrants in the area forced firefighters to bring in water tenders – trucks with large water tanks – to stop the fire’s progress.
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
Linn Sheriff investigates child exploitation case
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported that on Aug. 8, 2022, John Anthony DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, Ore. was sentenced to 1,027 months in prison related to an online child exploitation investigation which was reported to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2020. The investigation revealed DiMolfetto...
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
Benton County, partners team up for wildfire awareness campaign
Benton County announced that in August, it is partnering with the Oregon Department of Forestry, City of Corvallis, Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Health Department for a wildfire awareness and outreach campaign to share information about prevention, creating defensible space, evacuation and alerts, evacuation shelters and wildfire health concerns.
Law Enforcement Report: July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
When That Spectacular Glow Hits the Oregon Coast: Surprise Colors Between Yachats and Florence
(Florence, Oregon) – An early October a few years back, and the beaches and beach towns are warm and bereft of most any breeze. The Oregon coast is unbelievably warm – it feels like a different world. Or at least more like California. However, there's hardly any crowds at this hour: the sun is just now going down and some extraordinary things start to happen. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Now, in minor crimes, ‘we can’t hold them’
Maybe it wasn’t what Democrats in the legislature had in mind, but the effect of a new law they passed as Senate Bill 48 is that there’s not much law enforcement can do about minor crimes such as shoplifting or trespassing. That’s the gist of what municipal court...
Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case
GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
