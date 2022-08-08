ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

capecod.com

Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital

(WJAR) — A house fire in Providence displaced four individuals and sent a firefighter to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Providence Fire Department responded around 1:00 a.m. to a home on Evergreen Street. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread. The blaze caused major structural...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

Man accused of driving with woman clinging to car's hood

(WJAR) — Providence police responded to a report of a car driving around the city with a woman on top of its hood after an apparent car crash on Tuesday night. Police encountered the woman and the car on Union Avenue where the female was transported and later released from Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford woman, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police on Monday released the name a woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. Police said 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez of New Bedford was killed when her motorcycle crashed into a jersey barrier late Saturday night. Coreas-Hernandez had not...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA
ABC6.com

State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
BRISTOL, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

