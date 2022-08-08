Read full article on original website
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
ABC6.com
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Precinct Street. The Lakeville Fire Department said no other cars were involved.
fallriverreporter.com
One transported to the hospital after serious crash in Lakeville after storm
One person was sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in for a rollover accident at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Precinct Street. Firefighters were just setting in from a rash of storm related calls. The driver...
Pawtucket house fire sends 2 to hospital
Crews were called to Ballston Avenue around 9 a.m.
nrinow.news
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
GoLocalProv
Man Drives on Highway With Woman Trapped on Hood of Car Following Accident in Providence
A man was arrested on Tuesday for driving off with a woman on the hood of his car following an automobile accident. The victim told police her hand had gotten lodged between the hood and windshield of the suspect’s vehicle — and that he drove on the highway with her on top of his car.
capecod.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Turnto10.com
Providence fire displaces 4, sends firefighter to hospital
(WJAR) — A house fire in Providence displaced four individuals and sent a firefighter to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Providence Fire Department responded around 1:00 a.m. to a home on Evergreen Street. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread. The blaze caused major structural...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
Uxbridge 18-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Upton Car Crash Was 'Full Of Life'
An 18-year-old from Uxbridge was killed in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Upton, authorities said. Jacob Osanya died in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Upton Police said in release. Initial investigation suggested...
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of driving with woman clinging to car's hood
(WJAR) — Providence police responded to a report of a car driving around the city with a woman on top of its hood after an apparent car crash on Tuesday night. Police encountered the woman and the car on Union Avenue where the female was transported and later released from Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police on Monday released the name a woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. Police said 22-year-old Yessica Coreas-Hernandez of New Bedford was killed when her motorcycle crashed into a jersey barrier late Saturday night. Coreas-Hernandez had not...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
ABC6.com
State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
Turnto10.com
Lightning strikes cause several fires in Bristol
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Intense lightning strikes led to multiple fires in Bristol, Rhode Island during Tuesday evening's storms. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Cheatom said the department received about eight calls within a 5-minute span. Summer storms rolled across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, causing damage...
fallriverreporter.com
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
