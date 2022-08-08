ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?

Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
fox44news.com

Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley rain coverage gets a mid-week boost

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A daily chance for isolated rain and a few summer downpours is in your forecast each day this week. While most will remain dry on any given day, a better rain coverage is anticipated to pass through the area from east to west-southwest Wednesday. RAIN IS...
ENVIRONMENT
KBTX.com

Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
BRYAN, TX

