Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Everyone at Festival in the ADKS
A New York man - vehemently opposed to vegans and anything that has to do with the vegan lifestyle, was arrested on Tuesday after a series of harassing threats he made to organizers of a festival in Upstate New York scheduled for later this month. The aggressive threats were made...
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On site, this 13 acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The...
Woman Found Dead Behind Newburgh Building, Police Say
Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the...
Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY
With the increased amount of gas, products, and possibly rent, residents are questioning when it will end. Along with the price of houses, renting has also increased for some tenants. However, there's good news for renters in Ulster County, NY. In Ulster County, NY a system has been established for...
Cairo couple indicted, accused of trying to decapitate dog
Two people from Cairo have been indicted for allegedly trying to decapitate a dog in the summer of 2021. Both Pauline Waldron and James Waldron pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Aquatic Plant Interfering with Hudson Valley Waterways
Over the past couple of months we have had the pleasure of being outside more. Hudson Valley residents have been happier to be outdoors, in the fresh air and exploring what all of the counties have to offer. While being outside, we have been able to come across many paths....
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
