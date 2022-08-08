ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburgh, NY

WNYT

Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
NASSAU, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
DURHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, NY
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
WKTV

Delaware County man charged with manslaughter in wife's death

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A Delaware County man has been charged with manslaughter after New York State Police say he did not call for help when his wife was suffering from a medical event that turned out to be fatal. Justin Valk, 46, of Davenport was arrested on Friday and...

