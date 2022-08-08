ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitters#The Wall Street Journal#Care Com
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Motherly

I love seeing my child develop personal relationships with family members

Family has always been an essential part of my life, and when I became a mother, I wanted my child to experience the same fullness of family relationships that I thrived on growing up. I wanted to make sure he knew that outside of his household, he has a family who cares for him and wants to see him excel. Family who will always be there for him—for fun times and for a shoulder to lean on. Family who will have his back through whatever—especially when his parents may not be around.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘By the age of 30’: Finance guru’s tweet turned into viral meme mocking life advice

By age 30, people should have whatever they want to have, regardless of society’s expectations of success. At least, that is what the internet is saying.A self-made millionaire who retired at 35 years old sparked a debate about societal and career expectations when he offered some advice on the types of friends “you should have” when you turn 30.It all started on 1 August when Steve Adcock, who goes by @SteveOnSpeed on Twitter, tweeted: “By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.”The tweet, although well-intended, was...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Pocono Update

Advice | Who To Trust With Baby?

I am currently five months pregnant and rethinking my childcare options for when the baby is born. Currently, I have both my sister-in-law and my mother-in-law lined up to babysit while I work. However, I’m worried that if my sister-in-law watches the baby, she won’t respond to me with texts and things, and she’s hard to get a hold of because she’s “so busy.” And my mother-in-law is fine, but I feel like she will flake out and then go away for like a week, and I won’t have childcare. If I need daycare, I need to look at them now because of the waitlists. What should I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Abby Joseph

A Guide to Showing Gratitude

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.
Refinery29

Can We Stop With Forced Fun In The Workplace?

During lockdowns, most of us began to miss the mundanity of office life. From the familiar scent of stale coffee to the distant hum of chatter in the kitchen and the desk chairs that knew our contours better than we know ourselves, suddenly, the little things seemed all the more romantic. And besides, virtual happy hours just weren't the same. But as we began to return to the office, reluctantly giving up our tracksuit uniforms and lunchtime errands, it became pretty apparent that we actually don't care to have much of that old office life back.
JOBS
Jennifer Bonn

Advice I've heard

We all have opinions about how things should be done, and what is the best path to take in many situations. People often want to offer advice on what they think will help you, so what are the best and worse pieces of advice you have heard? I will share a few that I have heard, and I hope you can relate.
psychologytoday.com

One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding

Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
MENTAL HEALTH
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy