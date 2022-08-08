Read full article on original website
Long-delayed Indiana tax rebate checks will be larger
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 1.7 million tax rebate checks from Indiana’s big state budget surplus that have been delayed for months will be larger when they finally start hitting mailboxes. State lawmakers last week approved a second round of rebates amounting to $200 per taxpayer, on top of...
Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates’ stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du...
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
Rep. Walorski’s Indiana seat will stay vacant until November
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana congressional seat will remain vacant until the November election following the death last week of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in a highway crash. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the special election for the same date as the Nov. 8...
Police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greater transparency is needed before Maryland settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards, advocates for police reform in Maryland said Wednesday. Advocates criticized regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards and...
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election.
Newsom picks 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state’s next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation’s largest judicial system. Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her...
Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New standardized test results released Wednesday show reading levels of Indiana’s younger students have improved just slightly but still remain below results from before the pandemic. Nearly one in five students “have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade,” according to...
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was...
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said,...
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff’s officials said. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early...
The tropics has some new life while rain chances stay alive in South Texas
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: SE 10-15/G20 mph. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 95 degrees. Heat indices near 106...
