Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
Investigation underway after two men found dead in Carteret County
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, were both found in the home […]
WITN
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the deaths of two brothers in their home in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip Fulcher, 59 and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were both found dead in the home that they share at 120 Clem Fulcher Court just outside of Atlantic on Wednesday.
WITN
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
3 injured after police pursuit leads to crash in Avon, NC
Several people were sent to the hospital following a crash that stemmed from a police pursuit in Avon late Monday morning.
wcti12.com
Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro
A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vanceboro man facing charges for selling guns as convicted felon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man who Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies said was a convicted felon was arrested for reportedly trying to sell guns to a Pitt County pawn shop. An investigation began in July by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Detectives secured warrants for Alex Christopher Hart, 28, of Vanceboro. It […]
WITN
Washington drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.
Family, friends seeking to have creeks named for Carteret Co. plane crash victims
BEAUFORT, N.C (WNCT) — Family and friends of six of the victims of the deadly plane crash that happened off Carteret County in February are hoping they will forever be remembered along the shores not far from where they grew up. According to Carteret County News-Times, there is a push to have the National Oceanic […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 8, 9 & 10
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. NELDA BRAXTON CREECH, Newport. Nelda Braxton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week. McRoy’s employment was terminated Aug. 3, two days after she was put on unpaid administrative leave for “failure in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department new rescue-pumper to go in service Aug. 20
CEDAR POINT — The Western Fire and EMS Department will “roll in” a new $850,000 2022 model Spartan Emergency Response Rescue–Engine at Fire and EMS Station 1 on Saturday, Aug. 20. The public is invited to come to the station on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman
- A 26-year-old boater suffered a concussion Friday, Aug. 5 after a large spotted eagle stingray launched itself from the water and collided with her in the Morehead City Channel. The passenger's mother, Genevive Francis, was driving the vessel with her family on board when the incident happened. Francis explained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Nellie Kissner, 76; incomplete
Nellie Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
wcti12.com
ENC travel agent sentenced for embezzlement
NEW BERN, Craven County — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Julie Ann Mincey, 58, of New Bern, NC was found guilty by a Craven County jury of nine counts of Felony Embezzlement and one count of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses following a week-long trial that concluded yesterday.
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas May Jr., 72; service held
Thomas O'Neil May, Jr., 72, of Newport, NC passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 7, 2022, at Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church in Morehead City with Rev. Richard Patterson and Rev. Marty Welch officiating. The family gathered...
Comments / 0