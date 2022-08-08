ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A City of Shreveport worker is recuperating after being shot while trying to de-escalate a situation at one of the city’s recreation centers, a city official said. The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) employee was shot in one of his side, Councilman Jerry Bowman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets

SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police ID suspect in late-night Shreveport carjacking, stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have identified a Bossier City man as a suspect in a carjacking Monday night in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck. Police say 27-year-old Jacob H. Boykin is wanted in connection with the carjacking, which...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Warrant issued for latest carjacking suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery. Police accuse Boykin of carjacking a man who was giving him a ride. Boykin allegedly forced the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business

SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
SHREVEPORT, LA
abc17news.com

Carjacking victim in Highland neighborhood knew his attacker

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Another carjacking happened late Monday night in Shreveport, but this time it turned violent as the driver was stabbed in the neck. There have been nine other carjackings in the city, most happening within a three-day span two weeks ago. Police don’t believe the latest...
SHREVEPORT, LA
getnews.info

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect

Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
SHREVEPORT, LA

