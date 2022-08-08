Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Five vehicle crash reported in North Marshall Street and Highway 64 area
UPDATE: According to officials, roadways have been cleared and reopened. UPDATE: Three patients are being transported to local hospitals, according to officials. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in North Marshall. Officials say to expect major traffic delays in that area due to cleanup of fluids […]
4 People Hospitalised After A Crash Near Jewella Avenue (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident occurred near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive, and four people were taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Toyota sedan and Acura SUV involved in the crash deployed their [..]
KSLA
City worker shot in his side outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A City of Shreveport worker is recuperating after being shot while trying to de-escalate a situation at one of the city’s recreation centers, a city official said. The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) employee was shot in one of his side, Councilman Jerry Bowman...
KSLA
City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage. So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house. SEMS Inc. already has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
Sheriff Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Three Recent Thefts
August 10, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate thefts that have occurred recently. Between 12-midnight and 2pm on August 5, 2022, a 2010 single cab red Ford pickup was stolen from a residence on US Hwy 84 East in Tenaha. Between 8pm on August...
KSLA
City of Shreveport hires company to help clean up streets
SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night. The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools. Arrest made in connection to shooting near school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Haughton man now stands accused...
Former SPD captain was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit-and-run while still employed by the police department
Shreveport, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. His name is James Tipton and he was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled to appear in court. On June 29, Captain James Tipton of...
Louisiana man killed in rollover crash
A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle 1000 block of Boulevard St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the victim’s 2015 Toyota Camry.
KSLA
Man in hospital after incident in Chase Bank parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The incident occurred at the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Officials say a man was in his car at the bank when three men approached him...
KTAL
Police ID suspect in late-night Shreveport carjacking, stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have identified a Bossier City man as a suspect in a carjacking Monday night in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck. Police say 27-year-old Jacob H. Boykin is wanted in connection with the carjacking, which...
KLTV
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
Warrant issued for latest carjacking suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery. Police accuse Boykin of carjacking a man who was giving him a ride. Boykin allegedly forced the...
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
abc17news.com
Carjacking victim in Highland neighborhood knew his attacker
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Another carjacking happened late Monday night in Shreveport, but this time it turned violent as the driver was stabbed in the neck. There have been nine other carjackings in the city, most happening within a three-day span two weeks ago. Police don’t believe the latest...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
getnews.info
The Premier Shreveport Roofing Contractor
Valor Roofing is a top-rated and highly reputable roofing contractor in Shreveport, providing roofing and construction assistance to commercial and residential residents in Shreveport and the surrounding region. In an update, Valor Roofing highlighted the unique qualities that make them the most prioritized roofing contractor in Shreveport. Shreveport, LA –...
Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect
Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
Shooting Near A Bossier School Leaves One Dead, One Injured
The day before students are set to return to class in Bossier Parish, shots rang out near an elementary school this afternoon. The shooting has left one person dead, and one injured. According to a report from KSLA, the call came into emergency services about 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th....
Comments / 0