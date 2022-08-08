Read full article on original website
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
Reminiscing on the Ranch program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County and Trinity Equestrian Center are joining forces to offer a program called, Reminiscing on the Ranch. The 8-week program is aimed at adults with dementia and their care partners. It will be held Fridays from...
EAU CLAIRE GAPS COMMITTEE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to recognize the GAPS Committee with the Sunshine Award. The GAPS committee is comprised of concerned community members, including Eau Claire programs such as the Community Table, LSS Gaining Ground, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, The Free Clinic, HSHS, Mayo Clinic, and Sojourner House. Individuals meet on a weekly basis to discuss the “GAPS” that need to be addressed for the unhoused population in our community. It is not just one program that can address the needs – it takes a community to come together! This committee started to just talk about the concerns that were being seen at the start of COVID and it has grown to accomplish how to help the unhoused have access to transportation, a warming/cooling center during extreme weather, the collaboration between programs to support them and much, much more! These individuals are passionate about serving others and should be recognized for the weekly efforts being made to help those in our area. We have so many people in need.
PRACTICE YOUR DROP SHOT: Rock Falls pickleballers raise over $20,000 to build courts in their community
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Pickleball has grown in popularity over the years and one Dunn County community wanted to be able to play the sport closer to home. Before the summer, those interested in playing pickleball in Rock Falls had to travel to other areas like Durand. Sue Dahl...
Hike for the Homeless
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Hike for the Homeless, to benefit Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, is August 16. The hike starts at 6 p.m. at River Prairie Park in Altoona. Participants will walk all or part of the 2.8 mile course. Following the HIKE at 7:30pm...
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout receive $70,000 grant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and a few other UW schools received $70,000 grants from the UW System. These grants aim to help students who were formerly in the foster care system. The Fostering Success Program on the UW-Stout campus is the first in the nation designed...
School District of Cadott reinstates books
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -In March one school district decided to move some books out of its kindergarten through sixth grade school library due to a parent’s concern. Wednesday night, the School Board voted to reinstate them. About four months ago, the Cadott School Board voted to remove the book “Protest Movements: Then and Now.” It decided to make another book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” only available to students in fourth grade or above. A third book, “The Baby Tree,” would no longer be in the Library but would be available at the Guidance Counselor’s Office.
Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in Eau Claire at the McDonough Manufacturing Company. Her stop on Monday was part of a tour she is making around Wis. Her stop is just one of many, as she also made stops in La Crosse, Wausau, Madison, Green Bay, and Brookfield.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
wis.community
Dr. Hall -- Dunn County is back to yellow!
Good news - our cases have dropped, putting us back in the Yellow/Medium Community Level. Eau Claire is still at high, for now, but that may change with this Thursday's update from CDC. It may depend a bit on what is happening with hospitalizations there - EC has had a big two weeks in that regard. When I looked at the more granular data on cases in EC, they also have had a much higher case burden in people aged 70+ in the past few weeks than they typically do. That disproportionately high number of cases in the older age groups is almost certainly driving these hospitalizations (one wonders if there is a nursing home or retirement community outbreak). Again, the vast majority of hospitalizations are happening in those aged 70+, so if that's you, please make sure you've had your second booster.
Pioneer Days
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club is holding the 58th Annual Pioneer Days August 12-14. The event features gas and steam engines, threshing, blacksmithing and much more. Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s held at Pioneer...
Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
Chippewa Falls church hosts backpack and supplies drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Back to school shopping can be stressful for parents and guardians, but a local church is helping students and families prepare for the school year. The Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls is hosting their Backpack and School Supply giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 14. What...
6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
AZURA MEMORY CARE OF EAU CLAIRE “TEAM NICOLE WEBER”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the entire team of Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. I believe these people are “True Earth Angels.” My mom was a resident for almost 9 months and during her time at Azura, I saw daily compassion, love, respect, and kindness with every visit to the center, regardless of which team member was scheduled to work that day. Even on days when staff were not required to go beyond the daily expectations, I saw them meet daily cares, medical needs, provide positive healing, love, and comfort for all the residents. They provided family guidance as well to help us maintain the best care needed for mom as her needs increased. If I had any concerns, they always made time to listen and provided great guidance for my entire family. They healed my mom’s broken spirit with music, love, and compassion. I saw my mom smile again, give the staff hugs, and say I love you to the staff on a regular basis. Please consider this team for the Sunshine Award. The truly deserve it. I will be forever grateful to Azura.
A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When “The Highground” a 155-acre park just west of Neillsville was dedicated in 1988, many believed it was just going to be a place to honor Vietnam veterans. Through the years, it has become a facility to veterans of all wars and their families. The Highground’s mission to “honor, educate and heal” veterans.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
L.E. Phillips Senior Center celebrates 25 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Philips Senior Center is celebrating 25 years in its current building on Bellinger Street in Eau Claire. The Senior Center is open to anyone in the community older than 50. During the month of July, the Center had more than 8,000 visits by its members.
With Tuesday’s partisan primary, what voters should know
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Voters across Wisconsin will head to the polls to weigh in on which candidates will make it on the ballot in November. They’ll decide who will represent each party in a number of races from county sheriff positions and congressional seats to governor and more.
