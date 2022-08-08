ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State reimburses families for missed school meals due to COVID

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is shelling out cash to the families of students who missed out on school meals because of COVID. This week the Human Services Department distributed more than $300,000 in pandemic EBT funds.

The money went to families of students who missed more than five school days in April and May. It comes after the state already distributed nearly half a million dollars to cover COVID-related absences in February and March.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

