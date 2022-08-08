ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
HOBBIES
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get The All New Erie County Fair Bingo Card

One of the biggest festivals in New York State is set to kick off today with the return of the Erie County Fair. The Erie County Fair officially opens today at 10 am and if you are planning on heading out over the next 12 days, why not have some extra fun at the fair?
ERIE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

