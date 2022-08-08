Read full article on original website
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
COVID safety and security a priority for 2022 New York State Fair
On Sunday, the state reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Onondaga County was 8.6%. Now with the state fair only two weeks away, event organizers are preparing to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. All indications are the 2022 fair will likely resemble what it did before the pandemic...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Need a job? Officials want you to check out the New York State Job Bank
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re seeking a new job, state officials are calling attention to the New York State Job Bank to help you find one. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday that will increase public awareness about job opportunities in New York State. The bill authorizes...
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools
If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
Eating While Driving Can Lead To a Ticket in New York State
When it comes to laws in New York State, there's a lot to sift through. Some of the laws are common knowledge and come in a black and white way, meaning they're definitive "yes, you can do these things" or "no, you cannot do these things." Distracted driving is something...
Get The All New Erie County Fair Bingo Card
One of the biggest festivals in New York State is set to kick off today with the return of the Erie County Fair. The Erie County Fair officially opens today at 10 am and if you are planning on heading out over the next 12 days, why not have some extra fun at the fair?
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
