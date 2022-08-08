ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden could hit this midterm election milestone not seen since JFK, chief of staff says

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Despite record low approval ratings, President Joe Biden might be on track to secure a historic achievement last seen during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said.

Citing a forecast from FiveThirtyEight , Klain said Democrats now hold an edge over Republicans for control of the upper chamber in the fall.

If Democrats gain seats in November to increase their Senate majority, “that will make President Biden the first Democratic president since JFK to gain Senate seats in his first midterm election ,” Klain told CNN on Monday.

SENATE PASSES INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AFTER ALL-NIGHT VOTE SERIES

Democrats had been facing long odds ahead of November, but a strong jobs report , movement on the president’s legislative priorities, and a decision by Kansas voters to reject a ballot initiative to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution in a high-turnout election suggest the party’s political struggles may be waning.

Still, Biden’s job approval remains underwater, with just under 40% of voters approving, compared to 56% who disapprove, according to a RealClearPolitics polling aggregate .

Noting a recent Monmouth survey in which 82% of respondents said the country was headed in the wrong direction, CNN anchor Pamela Brown asked Klain whether Biden’s recent legislative wins may be too late to help Democrats in November.

Klain responded that Democrats would “do just fine” in the midterm elections and said the choice for voters lies between “one party that is taking on the special interests and winning and a party that is siding with the special interests.”

Klain said the events of recent weeks had shown “a big difference” between Democrats and Republicans on “special interests,” wherein lawmakers allow outside interests to influence legislation.

“When voters have that choice in front of them in November, I’m confident which side they’ll choose,” he said.

Klain’s indictment of the outside pressures facing lawmakers is typically viewed as a cross-party affliction, however.

Senate Democrats slashed a proposed tweak to carried interest rules from their just-passed climate bill due to the objections of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), whose support was essential to passing the bill. The carried interest provision is largely viewed as a loophole that benefits a small group of wealthy investors

Bmy Quest
1d ago

The Dems have sealed their fate in November, the raid on Trump's home is the last straw. If people can't see what they are doing by now they never will. This only shows the fear that they have of loosing power. One sided attacks by the fbi and doj does nothing to bolster their position. Lie after Lie is all we get from them.

D Brooks
1d ago

so by November the border will be secured to make Americans feel safer and we are going to be able to afford to buy enough food until the next paycheck But what this man didn't say was when Republicans ask for a bill to stop Biden from selling America's oil to China every democrat voted against it. And it might sound good putting all the higher taxes on the oil companies but they are going to do just like alot of other companies. Gas prices will go back up higher than they have ever been because it will be the American people paying for it at the pump. And who is going to stop the oil companies from doing just that. And how is spending more money going to bring down inflation when that has never happened in the past. it's possible that inflation keeps going up..

Robin Shelhorse
1d ago

Democrats will do anything to keep Trump OUT . Democratic judge from DC to order a raid on his home. What happen to a judge in Florida?

