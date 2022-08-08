Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Two men are dead after two separate crashes that happened along the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.
NOPD needs your help in finding a dangerous stunt driver
New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted for reckless driving and stunt driving in the streets of New Orleans.
2 shootings and one homicide in 3 hours NOPD reports
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings and a homicide that happened within three hours of each other on Sunday. According to an NOPD report, the first shooting happened at about 2:47 at the
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
Armed man steals car from repo man repossessing the vehicle says NOPD
A man armed with a gun steals a car from a repo man in New Orleans as he is repossessing the car. The incident happened at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Saint Nick Drive.
NOPD: Girl dies in stabbing; mother arrested
New Orleans police say a second juvenile, a boy, is in critical condition after the Sunday morning stabbing in the Florida Area of New Orleans.
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
NOPD searches for vehicle believed to be used in a homicide
Cops in New Orleans are searching for a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation. Investigators believe the vehicle was used in a homicide that happened Friday in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
1 Injured In A Motorcycle Crash on LA 1019 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred late on Friday. The crash happened on LA 1019 of LA-16. According to the LSP, the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries from [..]
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
