The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year
Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
Dark horse trade partner could bring Roquan Smith closer to home
A dark horse candidate to potentially trade for Chicago Bears linebacker and former Georgia football star Roquan Smith would have to be his “hometown” Atlanta Falcons. With Roquan Smith unhappy about his Chicago Bears contract situation, could the Atlanta Falcons swoop in and trade for the former Georgia football star and Macon County native?
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Lions training camp notebook: The heat is on for Day 11
Monday marked the 11th session of Detroit Lions training camp. It was a sweaty day in Allen Park for the unusual afternoon practice, with a 90-degree day with high humidity following a heavy morning rain. We didn’t get a lot of offense vs. defense in practice, with the players not...
Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022
Predicting a team’s final 53-man roster is a hapless procedure. As many hours as one could spend analyzing a team’s
fantasypros.com
6 Running Backs Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1
Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
Yardbarker
Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs
The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
ESPN
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams gets Matthew Stafford's No. 9
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The newest No. 9 for the Detroit Lions is expected to be a lot faster than the old one in the Motor City. Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 -- Matthew Stafford's old Detroit number. He shared an image of the uniform on his Instagram account.
FOX Sports
Could Detroit Lions make playoffs in 2022?
Can the Detroit Lions, the focus of HBO's "Hard Knocks," contend for the NFC playoffs in 2022?. Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 season, good for last in the NFC North. Six of its 13 losses were one-score games. Head coach Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach.
Jaguars Add Rookie QB EJ Perry Back to Roster
The former undrafted free agent signing is starting his second stint with the Jaguars.
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has bold projection for Michigan's Edge group in 2022
Jim Harbaugh has made a bold statement. Of course, that might not be all that surprising from the outspoken head coach. However, this one is pretty bold. In previewing Michigan’s defense for 2022, he leveled a pretty lofty projection at Michigan’s group of Edge defenders. Wow. Aidan Hutchinson...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds pair of former Wolverine stars to radio broadcast for 2022
The Michigan Wolverines announced that 2 of their own will be returning home. Jason Avant and Jack Miller will join the Wolverine radio network this coming fall. The pair will join play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch and analyst Jon Jansen this year. Avant is considered one of the best Wolverine wide receivers of all time.
WATCH: U-M's Mazi Smith Is A Freak
Mazi Smith has transformed his mind and his body during his time at the University of Michigan, and now it looks like it's about to pay off in a very big way.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
