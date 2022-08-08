ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7nAs_0h9dBfQj00

Wausau Pilot & Review

NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday.

The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured today and remain on the property.

Following an initial investigation into the living conditions of the people and animals at the residence, an additional investigation completed by the Animal Control Enforcement Team found probable neglect conditions involving numerous dogs and cats, with significant behavioral concerns amongst the dogs. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns

HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
HULL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement
wxpr.org

Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander

Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
947jackfm.com

Wausau Woman Accused of Straw Gun Purchase

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has been accused of making a straw purchase of two firearms earlier this year. Ashley Zastrow is said to have filled out false information on a Firearms Transaction Record, stating that she was the purchaser of the guns when in reality that was not the case.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
TOMAHAWK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
cbs4indy.com

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 1-7

Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Billeb apparent heir as Marathon County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will likely succeed Scott Parks as the sheriff of Marathon County, after winning Tuesday’s primary unopposed. Parks, in July 2021, announced he would not seek another term and firmly supported his chief deputy in a Facebook post. “I did this because it is only fair...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop

A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Police cite dog owner who left animal in vehicle for more than an hour

The Rhinelander Police Department is reminding animal owners that they will be fined if they put their pets in danger by leaving them unattended in a hot vehicle. The department posted a photo on Facebook of a visibly struggling animal that they say was left in a vehicle for more than an hour – along with a copy of the $326.50 citation the owner received.
RHINELANDER, WI
wxpr.org

Minocqua man dies in boat crash

A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
MINOCQUA, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy