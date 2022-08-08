Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home

Wausau Pilot & Review

NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday.

The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured today and remain on the property.

Following an initial investigation into the living conditions of the people and animals at the residence, an additional investigation completed by the Animal Control Enforcement Team found probable neglect conditions involving numerous dogs and cats, with significant behavioral concerns amongst the dogs. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.