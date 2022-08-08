ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it's still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination.
WCAX

Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House

David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Benning captures GOP nod for lt. governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State senator Joe Benning has won the GOP nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor. Benning beat Gregory Thayer by a 10-point margin. The longtime Caledonia County state senator and libertarian-leaning Republican stood in stark contrast to Thayer, a strong Trump supporter and constitutional conservative. Benning has highlighted...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Emerge Vermont women win big in primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman Tuesday edged a packed field of candidates to win the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Zuckerman declared victory at about 9:30 p.m. after former state rep. Kitty Toll called him to concede. The race was close with Zuckerman leading Toll by only a few points throughout the night.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Madden ‘up in the air’ about accepting GOP nomination for US House

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. With most precincts counted, Madden held a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

Full statement: New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

"Upon announcement of the not guilty verdicts in the Zhukovskyy case, Governor Sununu issued a statement that, “the fallen seven did not receive justice today and that is an absolute tragedy.” The AG’s office issued a statement disagreeing with the verdict, stating that, “Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges and held responsible. . .”
POLITICS
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

How Vermont can become business-friendly

Many of us celebrate local businesses and the concept of entrepreneurship. We take great pride in the success stories of entrepreneurs who make a difference. Yet, Vermont is ranked No. 9 on “Top 10 Worst States for Starting an LLC” (based on tax rates, sales tax rates, average effective property tax rate and unemployment rate).
VERMONT STATE
WWLP

SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts

A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.

