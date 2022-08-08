Read full article on original website
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
kjluradio.com
LU professor to talk about Missouri monsters at MRRL this week
The Chupacabra. The Ozark Howler. Momo. These are all monsters you may or may not have heard of and they all have ties to Missouri. One Lincoln University professor plans to tell their tales at a presentation at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Dr. Christine Boston, an associate...
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
kbia.org
Afro-Latinidad: Something Missouri is still learning
Let's start off with the big question. So when somebody asks you, and I'm sure you've gotten it, because even I've gotten it when they're like, ‘So like, what are you?’ First of all, what is your response when people ask you that?. Brown:. It's such a funny...
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
Columbia Missourian
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son’s birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee’s Summit to...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits
The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
kwos.com
Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator
You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
kttn.com
Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022
Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service. Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Missouri – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MO Gambling Sites
When it comes to Missouri gambling, there is a lot to know, including whether it’s legal and if the state offers sports betting. In this guide, we cover these topics and more, like how to place a wager online and what gambling taxes bettors can expect in the Show-Me State.
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plans to restore water treatment plant need public support
Once upon a time, there was a helpful water treatment plant built in the middle of Missouri close to a legendary oak tree. Over the years, the building and its parts grew old. Even though there were people to clean the plant and try to keep it going, it became tired, had areas shut down, and simply worsened.
