Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

LU professor to talk about Missouri monsters at MRRL this week

The Chupacabra. The Ozark Howler. Momo. These are all monsters you may or may not have heard of and they all have ties to Missouri. One Lincoln University professor plans to tell their tales at a presentation at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Dr. Christine Boston, an associate...
kbia.org

Afro-Latinidad: Something Missouri is still learning

Let's start off with the big question. So when somebody asks you, and I'm sure you've gotten it, because even I've gotten it when they're like, ‘So like, what are you?’ First of all, what is your response when people ask you that?. Brown:. It's such a funny...
WANE 15

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
Columbia Missourian

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son’s birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee’s Summit to...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
#Native American Tribes#Mu Museum Of Anthropology#The Osage Nation
CJ Coombs

The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits

The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.
HERMANN, MO
kwos.com

Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator

You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
MISSOURI STATE

