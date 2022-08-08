ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

12up

Chelsea now leading the race to sign Frenkie de Jong

The Frenkie de Jong saga is - hopefully - going to be coming to a close here pretty soon. The Barcelona superstar remains under contract with the La Liga side, but they clearly don't want to pay him his wages. Barcelona is trying to sell the player, but it's up...
Frenkie De Jong
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'agree £15m fee for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot' to solve their midfield crisis, but will now have to deal with the star's notorious mother Veronique as attention turns to personal terms

Manchester United have agreed a £15million deal with Juventus for the transfer of Adrien Rabiot, according to reports. Rabiot, who has fallen out of favour at Juventus and only has one year remaining on his deal, will join United should the relevant parties agree personal terms, claims a report in The Sun.
The Independent

Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal

What the papers sayJuventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been...
SPORTbible

Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide

Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'hold shock talks with AC Milan over transfer of Sandro Tonali after Mikel Arteta set his sights on star midfielder - and Italian giants set his price at £47m'

Arsenal could be set to land another summer signing after the club met with AC Milan officials to discuss a possible transfer for Sandro Tonali. The London club have been big spenders in the transfer window, and now Mikel Arteta wants to make more summer additions with Tonali a top target.
