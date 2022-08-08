ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 14

Nyla Nelson
2d ago

Your soon to be ex wanted you to be surprised seeing a new girlfriend there as a way to emotionally sock it to you. He should have told your new girlfriend that you both own the apt & you would be stopping by to get the rest of your stuff. The new girlfriend was in the dark about everything & is really an innocent bystander

Reply(5)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
OK! Magazine

Furious Valerie Bertinelli REFUSES TO PAY Estranged Hubby's $50K Spousal Support Demand

Valerie Bertinelli is trying to stand tall amid her financial battle against estranged husband Tom Vitale. Ever since the Food Network star, 62, filed for separation in November 2021, Vitale, has been doing everything in his power to come out of the divorce a wealthier man.Vitale, 58, is asking the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, in addition to requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees. His team argues that he needs the money since he currently makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex, while...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Tracey Folly

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy