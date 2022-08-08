The City of Seattle Announces $22 Million in New Affordable Housing Investments

Latest funding announcement brings Mayor Harrell’s total affordable housing investments to $48 million, supporting 450 homes, since beginning of 2022

Seattle – The City of Seattle is announcing $22 million in new investments made by the Office of Housing to support the production of 267 new rent- and income-restricted homes in the Northgate and South Park Neighborhoods. These investments were made to Sea Mar and GMD Development and are expected to leverage additional commitments of other local funding sources, as well as leveraging sources such as tax credits, bonds, and state and federal grants.

Earlier this year, Mayor Harrell announced $23.7 million in City of Seattle investments to acquire two newly constructed buildings, Dockside Apartments and Sea Mar Beacon Hill, rapidly converting them to affordable housing. Taken together with this most recent announcement, along with $2.3 million to support Filipino Community of Seattle’s acquisition of land for future affordable housing development, a total of $48 million have been invested to support the creation of 450 affordable homes since Mayor Harrell took office.

Additionally, Mayor Harrell has formed a Housing Subcabinet, set a goal of approving all affordable housing project permits within 12 months of submission, and is advancing new approaches to community engagement through the Comprehensive Plan update.

“Our region’s housing affordability crisis demands a diversified and comprehensive response that meets the scale of this challenge,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Affordable, community-driven housing and supportive services are essential for combating this crisis and preventing displacement in the first place. Our One Seattle agenda will continue to drive bold investments and innovative solutions, strong community partnerships, and an unyielding commitment to ensuring Seattle is a livable city for all.”

Sea Mar’s South Park Family Housing will bring 77 homes to the South Park Neighborhood with a focus on serving low-income families and individuals. The ground floor of the building will serve as a clinic operated by Sea Mar Community Health to address the clinical needs of those in the South Park Neighborhood as well as the residents residing in the building.

Once complete, GMD Development’s Northgate Family Housing will supply 190 homes to the Northgate Neighborhood with a focus on workforce housing and housing for low-income families and individuals. Located in a high opportunity and high displacement risk neighborhood, Northgate Family Housing resides within a transit rich community with community benefits such as the Northgate Community Center and Library nearby.

“The need for affordable housing in Seattle is greater than ever and we need to do everything we can to keep increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing,” said Maiko Winkler-Chin, Director of the Office of Housing. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of City staff, leadership, and our community partners, the investments announced today are another step forward in addressing housing affordability throughout our city.”

In addition to the new investments, the Office of Housing recently announced an additional $44 million of available funding through the Fall Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). The Fall 2022 NOFA includes funding to support the preservation and new construction of affordable, rental housing in the City of Seattle. This Fall NOFA places priority on projects that will address displacement, projects that create or preserve access to housing for people experiencing homelessness, and projects that will increase access to opportunity. More information about the Office of Housing’s Funding Opportunities can be found at the links provided.