Pennsylvania State

YourErie

Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year the Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed money to Pennsylvania residents. There’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. Money comes to the Pennsylvania Treasury as unclaimed property in accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, which requires companies to send property to Treasury after a specified amount of […]
MyChesCo

PA SRCC: Pennsylvanians Can’t Afford Tax Increases During High Inflation

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statements on recent footage of Democrat State Senator Lindsey Williams dodging simple questions about President Joe Biden’s tax hikes:. “Senator Williams is standing in lockstep with President Biden and the Democrat Party’s failed agenda,”...
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
abc27.com

Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
urbanmatter.com

The History and Influence of Brick-and-Mortar Casinos in Pennsylvania

In terms of gaming laws, Pennsylvania has never been seen as a trailblazer. The populace of the state has always been a mix of voracious modernists and people of more traditional values. This has resulted in covert political backing for anything morally dubious, especially for anything centered around gambling. Now the market is filled with many top-notch casinos, online games, and sites that cover the market. Plenty of iGaming PA news are reported weekly as the industry is rapidly evolving.
explore venango

Wolf Administration Encourages Pennsylvanians To Make Immunization Part Of Back-To-School Planning

HARRISBURG, Pa.- The Pennsylvania departments of Education, Health, Human Services and Insurance are reminding families to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date as part of back-to-school preparations. The reminder came in a release issued on Monday. “Vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, whooping cough, and...
CBS Pittsburgh

Nationwide teacher shortage being felt in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Schools across the commonwealth are in crisis as thousands of teachers are needed, but few are pursuing the profession.  A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt in Pennsylvania and according to the State Education Association, the pandemic intensified it.  According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the state will need thousands of new teachers, hundreds of new principals and thousands of educators in other critical roles by August 2025."If we don't act now, we don't take this seriously, we will be dealing with this for years," said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the PSEA.  Lilienthal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

