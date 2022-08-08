Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eriereader.com
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
eriereader.com
Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro
The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
Flavors of Erie on the table during Erie Eats Tasting Festival at WQLN Pavilion
The flavors of Erie are on the table for a first time event on Monday evening. The Erie Eats Tasting Festival took place at the WQLN Pavilion. Six restaurants served up some of their signature dishes while guests watched the first episode of a series called “The Great American Recipe” followed by two episodes of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eriereader.com
PACApalooza Provides a Full Weekend of Free Entertainment
PACA is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a free three-day celebration of theater, music, dance, comedy, poetry, film, fashion, an art auction, and more. Erie's Performing Arts Collective Alliance not only supports the entrepreneurial efforts of emerging artists and produces award-winning theater, but is also revitalizing a historic downtown property and bringing labor and tourism dollars into the heart of Erie. If you haven't yet visited, PACApalooza is the perfect time to sample all things PACA.
New bagel shop opens in Flagship City Food Hall
A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening. One of the employees said that the […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Youth Program Received Large Donation from the Rotary Club of Erie
The Rotary Club of Erie announced that they are giving donating to a local Erie youth program. Character: Be About It received a $10,000 donation to help them continue their mission of teaching the importance of character traits to children. Students from grades K-8, are educated by trained law enforcement...
Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures
Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Fair Kicks Off First Full Night of Fun
The first full day of the Warren County Fair is underway, with all sorts of activities and food to enjoy. At the fairgrounds tonight, there will be ATV and drag races, tractor trivia, and a milk chugging contest. The Midway is open until 10, so you can grab your favorite...
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood
Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off
The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie to Host Fastest Dog Race, Youth Baseball & Hockey Tournaments in an Event-Filled Weekend
Erie will be crowning the area's fastest dog, in one of the many sporting events that will be happening across the county on Saturday, August 13th. In addition to the Kennel Club's AKC Fast CAT dog race, there will be the Lake Effect Hockey camp & tournament, and the Millcreek Summer Sizzler 12U baseball tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
Concert Band of Northwest PA passes baton to new director
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — To understand the passion, one needs only to witness a member describe the music: “There’s a lot of notes. Quickly. Lots of accidentals up and down — ‘ticka-ticka ticka-ticka ticka-ticka,’ and lots of good tonguing. It’s the challenge piece. Whereas I’m in the clarinet section and I’m playing ‘da-da-dadda da-da-dadda da-da-dadda,’ up and […]
19 Erie County water access areas are dangerous to dogs
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 19 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be […]
erienewsnow.com
Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week:
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Boo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Boo is a young male Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Boo recently came to the center...
explore venango
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
Titusville Herald
‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral
Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
erienewsnow.com
Dr. Carl Seon Speaks about Recovery from COVID-19 and Double Lung Transplant
Looking fit and like himself, Dr. Carl Seon and his wife Anita met with me for an interview during a social gathering with some of his new medical colleagues from Whole Health Orthopedic Institute and their partners. Resuming his career is a day he thought might never come after his...
Comments / 0