Erie, PA

eriereader.com

Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022

"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie

WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro

The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
EDINBORO, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
eriereader.com

PACApalooza Provides a Full Weekend of Free Entertainment

PACA is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a free three-day celebration of theater, music, dance, comedy, poetry, film, fashion, an art auction, and more. Erie's Performing Arts Collective Alliance not only supports the entrepreneurial efforts of emerging artists and produces award-winning theater, but is also revitalizing a historic downtown property and bringing labor and tourism dollars into the heart of Erie. If you haven't yet visited, PACApalooza is the perfect time to sample all things PACA.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New bagel shop opens in Flagship City Food Hall

A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening. One of the employees said that the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Youth Program Received Large Donation from the Rotary Club of Erie

The Rotary Club of Erie announced that they are giving donating to a local Erie youth program. Character: Be About It received a $10,000 donation to help them continue their mission of teaching the importance of character traits to children. Students from grades K-8, are educated by trained law enforcement...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures

Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
Person
Gary Larson
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Fair Kicks Off First Full Night of Fun

The first full day of the Warren County Fair is underway, with all sorts of activities and food to enjoy. At the fairgrounds tonight, there will be ATV and drag races, tractor trivia, and a milk chugging contest. The Midway is open until 10, so you can grab your favorite...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off

The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Concert Band of Northwest PA passes baton to new director

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — To understand the passion, one needs only to witness a member describe the music: “There’s a lot of notes. Quickly. Lots of accidentals up and down — ‘ticka-ticka ticka-ticka ticka-ticka,’ and lots of good tonguing. It’s the challenge piece. Whereas I’m in the clarinet section and I’m playing ‘da-da-dadda da-da-dadda da-da-dadda,’ up and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

19 Erie County water access areas are dangerous to dogs

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 19 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week:

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Boo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Boo is a young male Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Boo recently came to the center...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
FRANKLIN, PA
Titusville Herald

‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral

Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
TITUSVILLE, PA

