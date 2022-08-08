Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Garden & Gun
A Chef’s Delicious Dallas
Roots mean everything to the chef Tiffany Derry. Raised in Southeast Texas, she attributes her roots in Southern cooking to spending time shelling peas, peeling greens, preserving fig jams, and helping with other chores at her grandmother’s farm in Louisiana. “So my roots are, I think, one of the...
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
dallasexpress.com
Staple Vegan Diner Shuts its Doors in Oak Cliff
A pioneer of vegan fare is closing its doors this week. Spiral Diner Dallas, the first in the metroplex to offer vegan comfort food, will serve its last heap of vegan nachos by Sunday, August 14. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” said owner Amy McNutt about closing...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex
Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
WFAA
Meet Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen
51 of our nation's most talented young women will compete for thousands of dollars in college scholarships this week right here in Dallas for Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition. Paige chats with J-Belle Kimbrell, who will represent Texas this week. For more information about the competition, go to MissAmerica.org. To...
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man’s Ring Found in Florida by Fellow Texan
When Chris Ramirez lost his diamond wedding ring on a Fort Lauderdale beach, he must have thought his chances of finding it were zero to one. “The water was a little choppy, so I decided to take my ring off, and I put it in the diaper bag,” Ramirez told FOX 4 News in an interview. “While moving from where we were sitting to back to the resort, the ring somehow fell out. It ended up in the sand.”
Study ranks cities seeing the highest inflation growth: Where do Dallas and Fort Worth rank?
Inflation is hitting everyone hard nowadays, but some people are feeling it more than others.
dallasexpress.com
Back-to-School Starts Early for Some Local ISDs
North Texas’ fifth largest school district returned to the classroom on Monday. With its 55,000 students and 71 campuses, Garland ISD opened its doors to start off the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to Garland ISD, Mesquite ISD, Duncanville ISD, Mineral Wells ISD, Palo Pinto ISD, Chico ISD, and...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Football Teams Training Despite High Heat
Several high school football teams in North Texas returned to the practice field last week, with the remaining schools set to begin this week. With Texas coming out of its third-hottest month of July to date, proactively keeping players safe from heatstroke is essential. Heatstroke is the leading cause of...
Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook Debuts As No. 3 WR in 2023 SI 99 Rankings
Johntay Cook is one of the top pass catchers in the entire 2023 class
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development
Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
