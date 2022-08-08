ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Garden & Gun

A Chef’s Delicious Dallas

Roots mean everything to the chef Tiffany Derry. Raised in Southeast Texas, she attributes her roots in Southern cooking to spending time shelling peas, peeling greens, preserving fig jams, and helping with other chores at her grandmother’s farm in Louisiana. “So my roots are, I think, one of the...
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
dallasexpress.com

Staple Vegan Diner Shuts its Doors in Oak Cliff

A pioneer of vegan fare is closing its doors this week. Spiral Diner Dallas, the first in the metroplex to offer vegan comfort food, will serve its last heap of vegan nachos by Sunday, August 14. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” said owner Amy McNutt about closing...
dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
WFAA

Meet Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen

51 of our nation's most talented young women will compete for thousands of dollars in college scholarships this week right here in Dallas for Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition. Paige chats with J-Belle Kimbrell, who will represent Texas this week. For more information about the competition, go to MissAmerica.org. To...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man’s Ring Found in Florida by Fellow Texan

When Chris Ramirez lost his diamond wedding ring on a Fort Lauderdale beach, he must have thought his chances of finding it were zero to one. “The water was a little choppy, so I decided to take my ring off, and I put it in the diaper bag,” Ramirez told FOX 4 News in an interview. “While moving from where we were sitting to back to the resort, the ring somehow fell out. It ended up in the sand.”
dallasexpress.com

Back-to-School Starts Early for Some Local ISDs

North Texas’ fifth largest school district returned to the classroom on Monday. With its 55,000 students and 71 campuses, Garland ISD opened its doors to start off the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to Garland ISD, Mesquite ISD, Duncanville ISD, Mineral Wells ISD, Palo Pinto ISD, Chico ISD, and...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Football Teams Training Despite High Heat

Several high school football teams in North Texas returned to the practice field last week, with the remaining schools set to begin this week. With Texas coming out of its third-hottest month of July to date, proactively keeping players safe from heatstroke is essential. Heatstroke is the leading cause of...
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
starlocalmedia.com

Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development

Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
