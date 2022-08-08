Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
kniakrls.com
Pella PD Warns of Scam
The Pella Police Department is warning local businesses of a scam. Today, at approximately 10:00 a.m., two white men claiming to be representatives of the IRS went into a local business with “badges” and told the business owner they owed money for delinquent taxes. No money was given at that time and they left without incident. The men left in a black 4-door vehicle bearing license plate IA JTT058. Please contact the Pella Police Department if you had/have a similar interaction with these men.
theperrynews.com
Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman
A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
theperrynews.com
Grimes woman arrested for allegedly harassing Perry family
A Grimes woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with a June incident in which she allegedly harassed a Perry family. Jessica Colleen Hallinan, 41, of 2006 S.E. 24th St., Grimes, was charged with third-degree harassment. According to court records, Hallinan was “continuing to park across...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report August 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2600 block of McKinley Street. The loss was estimated at $50. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Eighth Street. The case is under investigation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 5-7, 2022
3:02am: A caller requested assistance with a Suicidal Subject at 506 South Wilson Ave. The subject had left the area in his vehicle before officers arrived. He was later located and taken to ER for an Evaluation. 7:57am: Amanda Johns reported Harassing Text Messages being sent to her daughter’s cell...
newsfromthestates.com
Former teacher accuses Polk County principal of discrimination
A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. (Photo by Getty Images.) A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. Jacqueline Loew began working for Polk County’s Saydel Community School District in...
kniakrls.com
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Child found home alone with access to a firearm and marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces child abuse charges after a child was found alone with access to a firearm during a drug raid. Police say Shanice Collins was the subject of a search warrant yesterday at a home on the city's eastside. According to court...
KCCI.com
Apartment complex in Fort Dodge causes concern for police and the neighborhood
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say they have made more than two dozen police calls to the Becker apartments in the last few months. People who live near those apartments say they are a problem. "There has been shootings. Lots of activity," said Melissa Brockman, who lives...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
