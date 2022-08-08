ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation

Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week. A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Days#Upper Michigan#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Clear Skies#Northern Plains#Lower 70s
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot, humid Friday

Sweat and repeat! It's another day of heat and humidity, along with some drenching downpours later on. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM today because it will feel like 95-100+ during peak heating.Forecast: Today will see more clouds overall with some brighter breaks at times. It's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s. Some spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, then a better bet for showers/t-storms in the afternoon and evening. While an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, the biggest threat will be heavy rain that could cause some flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Expect downpours and street flooding

Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Western Corn Belt dry risks continue through mid-August

Hot weather returned to the Corn Belt in the first week of August 2022, week-ending August 6, as this was the fourth hottest first week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures soared into the triple digits, primarily across the western and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy