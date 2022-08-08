Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Narcity
Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & Here's When To Expect Heavy Snow
Sorry to interrupt your summer, but Ontario's winter weather forecast has been revealed, and it's a mess. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the province is in for a challenging and stormy cold season this year, with residents seeing heavy snow by as early as late November. Snow will first make...
Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation
Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week. A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot, humid Friday
Sweat and repeat! It's another day of heat and humidity, along with some drenching downpours later on. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM today because it will feel like 95-100+ during peak heating.Forecast: Today will see more clouds overall with some brighter breaks at times. It's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s. Some spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, then a better bet for showers/t-storms in the afternoon and evening. While an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, the biggest threat will be heavy rain that could cause some flooding...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Narcity
Winter In Canada Is Coming Soon & Here's When The First Snowfall Will Hit Each Province
Winter in Canada! The season is coming soon and you should know when to expect the first snowfall in every province. It's no secret that Canada's weather is often most known for snow and while the first day of winter this year is December 21, 2022, wintery weather starts way before that in this country.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
Agriculture Online
Western Corn Belt dry risks continue through mid-August
Hot weather returned to the Corn Belt in the first week of August 2022, week-ending August 6, as this was the fourth hottest first week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Temperatures soared into the triple digits, primarily across the western and...
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Comments / 0