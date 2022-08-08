Storms are in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, all part of a very slow moving cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region. We are starting out very warm in the state this morning, only cooling into the upper 70s...Some only cooled to 80 degrees, setting more Highest minimum temperature records which has been a common theme this summer. It hasn't been the daytime highs that have made this summer so hot, it's the morning temps remaining SO warm.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO