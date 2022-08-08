Read full article on original website
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
KOMU
Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
KOMU
Jefferson City woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three-car vehicle accident Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino, 24, was riding her motorcycle when it was struck by another...
KOMU
Man dies after drowning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
BOONE COUNTY - Crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a missing man at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area at approximately 8:40 a.m. Monday. Later that afternoon, The Highway Patrol identified the man as Michael...
KOMU
CPS families missing transportation sign-up deadline could face challenges
COLUMBIA - While enrollment for Columbia Public Schools remains ongoing, families who haven't signed up for bus transportation may encounter difficulties trying to get their children to school on time when the school year starts. The deadline to sign up for transportation was Monday at 2 p.m. Anything received after...
KOMU
Forecast: Storms chances to kick off the week; temperatures to trend cooler
Storms are in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, all part of a very slow moving cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region. We are starting out very warm in the state this morning, only cooling into the upper 70s...Some only cooled to 80 degrees, setting more Highest minimum temperature records which has been a common theme this summer. It hasn't been the daytime highs that have made this summer so hot, it's the morning temps remaining SO warm.
KOMU
Phone scammers impersonate members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office
BOONE COUNTY − Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the office reports. The sheriff's office says the scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to do show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
KOMU
Columbia man charged after damaging more than 700 car windows, causing $350k estimated damage
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he shattered the windows of 705 cars at a car lot in east Columbia, causing an estimated $350,000 of damage. Cody Tyler Boehmer, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree property damage and two counts of first-degree trespassing for the ensuing damage at the A-1 Auto Recyclers, located at 3821 East Broadway.
KOMU
Oregon County man charged in antique mall burglary
BOONE COUNTY - An Oregon County man was charged by the Boone County Sheriff's Office for his involvement in a burglary early Sunday morning. According to a release from the sheriff's office, 49-year-old Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
