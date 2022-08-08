ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

PAS54
2d ago

The victim is obviously not telling the whole truth. Think about it. The criminal is following the victim in the car. They both stop at the red light. The criminal stabs victim. How? Both drivers windows ARE NOT next to each other. The criminal had to get out of his car and walk around either car to get to the victim’s window. By then the victim could had closed his window and drove off calling the police.

NJ.com

Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development

Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
franklinreporter.com

Township Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A 32-year-old Somerset man remains in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, on several charges, including attempted murder. The man was charged July 27 after allegedly trying to stab a man on Easton Avenue. Police said the incident began in the evening of July 22 when the two men were involved...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

State police says it arrested 2 local men in major drug-mill takedown

Two local men and a third from Hoboken are in custody after the NJ State Police concluded a significant drug-mill investigation, the state police said. The NJSP arrested Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, Jose Acosta, 37, of Hoboken and Miguel Carrasco-Lara, 35, of Lyndhurst, for various drug offenses. During a two-month investigation, detectives dismantled what they describe as a drug mill and seized 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl among other items.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person died and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, police said. The crash happened at around 2:32 p.m. on Route 202 northbound near Dory Dilts Road in Raritan Township, police said. An initial police investigation...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
LINDEN, NJ
