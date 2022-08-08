ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Moorestown residents honor late native

In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township NJ

Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township is touted in the region as being a destination playground trip and it is easy to see why. There is an abundance of castle-themed playground equipment to keep little ones occupied. Jersey Family Fun first reported on this Burlington County playground back in 2012,...
PEMBERTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Booker teams up with Camden’s Mayor Vic for new Strong-Clean Campaign

Mayor Victor Carstarphen and U.S. Senator Cory Booker will join forces for a community cleanup in Camden’s Liberty Park and Centerville neighborhoods, according to a Monday announcement from the mayor’s office. The Mayor and Senator will be joined on Wednesday by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, City...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Date Set for River Fest 2022 at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ

River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah. Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

