thesunpapers.com
Moorestown residents honor late native
In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Camden and Somerset Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Camden County: Quick Food Mart, located at...
The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market Makes It’s Way To North Jersey
One of my favorite events that go on in Mercer County, NJ is the Trenton Punk Rock Fea Market that comes around to the Cure Insurence Arena parking is making its way to a new spot in New Jersey. For as long as I can remember, billboards for the Trenton...
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Burlington Neighborhoods Have Become War Zones, Shooting Galleries, Prosecutor Says
BURLINGTON, NJ – Burlington County has become a war zone and shooting gallery according to...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township NJ
Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township is touted in the region as being a destination playground trip and it is easy to see why. There is an abundance of castle-themed playground equipment to keep little ones occupied. Jersey Family Fun first reported on this Burlington County playground back in 2012,...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Lawrence and county officials meet to discuss traffic concerns with approved warehouse distribution center
Lawrence Township officials – concerned about the traffic impact of a planned warehouse distribution center on Quakerbridge Road that was approved in June – met with Mercer County officials to talk about traffic issues. However, no firm commitments were made from the meeting on July 27. “Mercer County...
Atlantic City Iconic Civil Rights Building Will Temporarily Close
Multiple members of the Atlantic City government have reported to us that Atlantic City’s All Wars Memorial Building will be closing until further notice. The City Hall employees only agreed to speak with us anonymously, concerned about potential political retaliation from Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. The HVAC system...
roi-nj.com
Booker teams up with Camden’s Mayor Vic for new Strong-Clean Campaign
Mayor Victor Carstarphen and U.S. Senator Cory Booker will join forces for a community cleanup in Camden’s Liberty Park and Centerville neighborhoods, according to a Monday announcement from the mayor’s office. The Mayor and Senator will be joined on Wednesday by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, City...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
Date Set for River Fest 2022 at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ
River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah. Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.
