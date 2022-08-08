ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
New Jersey State
NJ.com

N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal

New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
NJ.com

Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial

Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
betterwaterfront.org

Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority

On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
NJ.com

Drop Bible, add Constitution for court oath | Letters

This past week I completed 19 weeks of service as the foreman for the Monmouth County Grand Jury. While many citizens do everything they can to get out of jury duty, I welcomed the opportunity. As a former elected official and current citizen activist, I love public service. I am also deeply committed to upholding the rule of law and honoring our collective civic responsibility to ensure that justice is served.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
WHYY

In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them

Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

