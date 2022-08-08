Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
NJ senator likens teachers union fact-check campaign to Soviet secret police
TRENTON – A state senator is accusing the New Jersey Education Association of “resorting to KGB tactics” through its effort to gather information about political skirmishes over schools through its Center for Honesty in Education. The teachers’ union says the center aims to combat disinformation and dangerous...
Court tosses complaint by worker who claimed N.J. prosecutor retaliated against him
A civil court judge has cleared Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes of any wrongdoing in the lawsuit filed by Henry Hernandez, the media specialist who claimed to be the victim of retaliation in part for refusing to process what he said were “inappropriate” photos of Valdes and her husband.
Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ
It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
New Jersey Globe
Ex-Dem congressional candidate leads N.J. organizing effort for newly-formed independent party
The Forward Party, the new political party founded by Andrew Yang and backed by former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, has tapped a former congressional candidate as the state leader in New Jersey. Brian Varela, who briefly sought the Democratic nomination in New Jersey’ 8th district, is heading up the effort...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal
New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
betterwaterfront.org
Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority
On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
Drop Bible, add Constitution for court oath | Letters
This past week I completed 19 weeks of service as the foreman for the Monmouth County Grand Jury. While many citizens do everything they can to get out of jury duty, I welcomed the opportunity. As a former elected official and current citizen activist, I love public service. I am also deeply committed to upholding the rule of law and honoring our collective civic responsibility to ensure that justice is served.
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
New Jersey Globe
One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge
One of the biggest civil lawsuits in state history – the New Jersey attorney general’s claim that Credit Suisse was part of a $10 billon mortgage fraud scheme – has been going on for more than eight years, but with just a month to go before the trial starts, the case is without a judge.
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
NJ leaders stepping up to protect kids — Is your town on the list? (Opinion)
As I have discussed over the past few weeks, the fight is on to protect kids from the sexualized curriculum being pushed by the State Department of Education. As of July 22, we've identified 19 government entities who have pushed back either refusing to implement a program or forcing an "opt-in" for parents.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them
Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
N.J. reports 2,350 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths; daily deaths hit new 5-month high
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 2,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 new confirmed deaths, a new five-month high for daily deaths. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.92 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0