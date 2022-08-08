So first we get COVID from China AND NOW we get LANTERN FLIES from China !!!! Close off China completely from entering the United States --.NOTHING made in China should be ALLOWED in this Country !!
I'll be glad when they leave they are horrible the trees 🌳they are taking over and causing harm to Nature something need to be done they jumping on people and that's not good don't know if they carry any diseases or bacteria with all these other virus going on coming in house that's not good at all do something this is Rediouse
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Spotted Lanternflies Are Taking Over New Jersey! Here’s Video To Prove It
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
Proposed homeless shelter in Flemington, NJ has people fuming
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken + Jersey City Make New List of Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal
Stomp, swat and spray: How one family and a county agency are fighting back against spotted lanternflies
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Folk festival call for talent, music on the porch, Pride night, more happening in Hudson
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
TRAGEDY ON NJ TURNPIKE: 2 dead, 17 injured after bus overturns
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
Second passenger dies in double-decker bus crash on N.J. Turnpike, authorities say
In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 16