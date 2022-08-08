It’s no secret that Hoboken + Jersey City are wonderful places to live — though if there’s one fallback, it’s that rents can be pretty steep in Hudson County. A recent list released by ApartmentGuide has stated that both Hoboken and Jersey City are among the top 15 most expensive cities for renters in the United States, with Jersey City coming in at number 3. Jersey City renters also experienced a more drastic rent increase this year than other parts of the country. This news goes along with another recent study by Rent.com that ranked Jersey City as the number 1 most expensive city to rent in. Read on to learn more about the latest data on high rent prices in Hoboken and Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO