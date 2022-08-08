ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 16

JC proud
2d ago

So first we get COVID from China AND NOW we get LANTERN FLIES from China !!!! Close off China completely from entering the United States --.NOTHING made in China should be ALLOWED in this Country !!

Reply
6
sugarfoot5948
2d ago

I'll be glad when they leave they are horrible the trees 🌳they are taking over and causing harm to Nature something need to be done they jumping on people and that's not good don't know if they carry any diseases or bacteria with all these other virus going on coming in house that's not good at all do something this is Rediouse

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
Ohio State
Jersey City, NJ
Pets & Animals
State
West Virginia State
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City Make New List of Most Expensive Cities for Renters

It’s no secret that Hoboken + Jersey City are wonderful places to live — though if there’s one fallback, it’s that rents can be pretty steep in Hudson County. A recent list released by ApartmentGuide has stated that both Hoboken and Jersey City are among the top 15 most expensive cities for renters in the United States, with Jersey City coming in at number 3. Jersey City renters also experienced a more drastic rent increase this year than other parts of the country. This news goes along with another recent study by Rent.com that ranked Jersey City as the number 1 most expensive city to rent in. Read on to learn more about the latest data on high rent prices in Hoboken and Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spotted lanternflies may seem harmless, but they pose a grave threat to trees and crops. Dr. Kelli Hoover, entomologist and expert from Penn State, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to inform New Yorkers on how to deal with spotted lanternflies. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotted Lanternfly#Nj Advance Media
NJ.com

N.J. vows to fight NYC congestion pricing proposal

New Jersey’s reaction to New York’s congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan was predictable – the proposed tolls are too high and public officials vowed to fight it. An environmental assessment on the plan released Wednesday by the MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NJ.com

Folk festival call for talent, music on the porch, Pride night, more happening in Hudson

As Jersey City celebrates its 21st LGBTQ Pride Festival, Bike JC will be hosting a special ride celebrating the festival with Light Up Pride Night on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Riders are encouraged to decorate and light up their bikes in honor of the festivities. Participation in the ride is free and you can make a donation to the festival and its programming at https://jerseycitypride.com/donate. The ride will begin at the Grove PATH Plaza at 99 Christopher Columbus Ave., Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WHYY

In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them

Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy