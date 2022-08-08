ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Suspect found in Subway armed robbery, police say

WALKER, La (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department have charged a 20-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant dating back to July 26, 2022. According to the Walker Police Department, 20-year-old Steven A. Langlois was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and later charged by Walker detectives after admitting to his role in the armed robbery at a Subway on Florida Boulevard.
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. the chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs Police Dept. on the lookout for new recruits

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) is on the lookout for brave men and women who want to serve their community as police officers. DSPD send the invitation out via its official Facebook page Wednesday (August 10), urging interested individuals to contact them for...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child

BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Denham Springs Deputies
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Suspects in Dollar General armed robbery in Denham Springs arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says two suspects accused of the Monday armed robbery of a Dollar General are possibly connected to another crime in the area. Both suspects were arrested Monday after the sheriff’s office sought tips from residents about the crime....
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
West Side Journal

Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest

On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
ADDIS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Man accused of selling drugs in front of child, arrested on multiple charges by EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged drug dealer accused of selling drugs in front of his one-year-old child on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Preston “Wild Side Magi” Kinchen, 40, sold fentanyl and cocaine to agents working the weeks-long investigation. EBRSO said Kinchen was holding his child during one transaction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning

SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
CLINTON, LA
an17.com

Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy