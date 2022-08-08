Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Suspect found in Subway armed robbery, police say
WALKER, La (BRPROUD) — The Walker Police Department have charged a 20-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant dating back to July 26, 2022. According to the Walker Police Department, 20-year-old Steven A. Langlois was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and later charged by Walker detectives after admitting to his role in the armed robbery at a Subway on Florida Boulevard.
wbrz.com
Police: Baton Rouge man who robbed Subway also tied to burglary spree at storage facility
WALKER - A man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint is also facing charges in a string of burglaries that happened that same evening at a nearby storage facility. The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven Langois, 20, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the July 26...
brproud.com
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
wbrz.com
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. the chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
Livingston PD has message for drivers after deputy and officer almost struck ‘several times’ at accident scene
What was one accident scene could have easily turned into another for members of the Town of Livingston Police Department.
brproud.com
Denham Springs Police Dept. on the lookout for new recruits
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) is on the lookout for brave men and women who want to serve their community as police officers. DSPD send the invitation out via its official Facebook page Wednesday (August 10), urging interested individuals to contact them for...
West Side Journal
Port Allen officer on leave for “ripping gold chains” off two people in Tigerland
A Port Allen police officer has been placed on leave without pay while Port Allen PD investigates. On July 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge City Police Department notified Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks that a Port Allen Officer had allegedly been involved in a “physical altercation” in East Baton Rouge Parish.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in BR drug bust dealt narcotics while holding child
BATON ROUGE - Deputies seized several illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday from a man who allegedly sold narcotics while holding his one-year-old child in his arms. Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division reportedly had been looking into Preston Kinchen, 40, for the last several weeks. Kinchen, also known as "Wild Side Magic," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office, distributed fentanyl and cocaine.
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
brproud.com
Suspects in Dollar General armed robbery in Denham Springs arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says two suspects accused of the Monday armed robbery of a Dollar General are possibly connected to another crime in the area. Both suspects were arrested Monday after the sheriff’s office sought tips from residents about the crime....
West Side Journal
Addis Police Dept. makes drug arrest
On Sunday, August 7, Addis police officers made a narcotics arrest during a routine traffic stop for no inspection sticker. The driver, Sean Phillip Walsh of New Orleans, was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of hash, five grams of marijuana, 10 dosage units of LSD, and eight grams of mushrooms.
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
brproud.com
Man accused of selling drugs in front of child, arrested on multiple charges by EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged drug dealer accused of selling drugs in front of his one-year-old child on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Preston “Wild Side Magi” Kinchen, 40, sold fentanyl and cocaine to agents working the weeks-long investigation. EBRSO said Kinchen was holding his child during one transaction.
wbrz.com
Man formally charged in grisly murder that was livestreamed on social media
BATON ROUGE - A man who tied a woman to a car's steering wheel and then repeatedly stabbed her in a deadly attack that was broadcast on social media has been indicted for murder and a slew of other charges. A grand jury indicted Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, in...
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
wbrz.com
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
wbrz.com
Investigators seeking more information about fatal hit and run that left bicyclist dead
BATON ROUGE - Officials are attempting to locate an SUV allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a bicyclist along I-12 eastbound on July 25. Capital Area Crime Stoppers believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with "significant damage" to the passenger-side headlight.
brproud.com
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
an17.com
Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
