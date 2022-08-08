SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO