ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor

SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecos#Greenhouse Gas#Climate#City Of Sacramento#Tpp#The Board Of Supervisors#City Climate Action
FOX40

Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento.  But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area.  At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Sacramento Observer

Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation

The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine

Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
LINCOLN, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Person with sword held people hostage in home

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet that a hostage situation during which a suspect with a sword barricaded themself inside a home with others ended after the suspect was shot by police. Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene on Dragonfly Circle. According to police, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

American Canyon police K9 attacks bystander, avoids suspect

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Solano County man who happened to be near the aftermath of a car chase was mistakenly bit by a K9 on Saturday, American Canyon Police said. Police said 48-year-old James Spencer was trying to escape from police around 2 p.m., but he ended up crashing the car he was […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. 3:50 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a plane crash near the Glenn County and Colusa County line on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 11 a.m. in the area of County Road F and County Road 68. The Willows Fire Department and Glenn County Sheriff's...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy