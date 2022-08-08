Read full article on original website
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
‘Dump Day’ to take place in Colusa County as part of Caltrans initiative
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — This Saturday, Williams will host another ‘Dump Day’, where residents can dispose of large amounts of waste for free as part of Caltrans’ Clean California Initiative. Saturday’s event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached, at 737 N 7th Street in Williams. Caltrans will […]
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
North Sacramento residents push back on affordable housing, say city ‘dumping’ homelessness solutions in neighborhood
When Mikala and James Griffin set out to buy a house during the pandemic, they fell in love with the quiet streets and charming older homes of Woodlake, an upscale neighborhood in North Sacramento. “It’s small and it’s safe,” Mikala Griffin, an emergency room physician, said while strolling down the...
Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation
The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine
Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
Person with sword held people hostage in home
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet that a hostage situation during which a suspect with a sword barricaded themself inside a home with others ended after the suspect was shot by police. Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene on Dragonfly Circle. According to police, […]
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
American Canyon police K9 attacks bystander, avoids suspect
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Solano County man who happened to be near the aftermath of a car chase was mistakenly bit by a K9 on Saturday, American Canyon Police said. Police said 48-year-old James Spencer was trying to escape from police around 2 p.m., but he ended up crashing the car he was […]
Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. 3:50 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a plane crash near the Glenn County and Colusa County line on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 11 a.m. in the area of County Road F and County Road 68. The Willows Fire Department and Glenn County Sheriff's...
DA, Tracy police fight against the parole of man convicted of child torture
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man convicted for the torture and imprisonment of a teenage boy in Tracy could soon be released after serving just a fraction of his life sentence. Anthony Waiters was granted parole in March, but the decision is not final and the San Joaquin...
