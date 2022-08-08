ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 4

Related
cbs19news

Encouraging Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's National Immunization Awareness Month, and a statewide organization is encouraging all Virginians to get caught up on their recommended vaccines. ImmunizeVA is made up of representatives from medical, public health and nonprofit fields. According to a release, being up-to-date on recommended vaccines can reduce...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday

Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, August 9, Virginia has had 1,984,528 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Roanoke, VA
Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Roanoke, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
cardinalnews.org

Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Measles#Pertussis Vaccine#Vdh#Hpv
WSLS

School districts prioritize safety as students get ready for school

ROANOKE, Va. – Many school districts are making final safety preparations to welcome your kids back to the classroom. T.J. Slaughter, the Director of School Safety for the Martinsville School Division, recently informed city leaders about how they are keeping students safe. One of those safety additions is a...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville

Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy