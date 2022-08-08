Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Encouraging Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's National Immunization Awareness Month, and a statewide organization is encouraging all Virginians to get caught up on their recommended vaccines. ImmunizeVA is made up of representatives from medical, public health and nonprofit fields. According to a release, being up-to-date on recommended vaccines can reduce...
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
WSLS
Grant to combat addiction in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization just received a grant to aid in the fight against substance abuse. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response was awarded $1.4 million and will use the money to develop a peer recovery network for substance abuse. The award comes from the federal Substance Abuse...
WHSV
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,770 Tuesday
Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, August 9, Virginia has had 1,984,528 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
SEE IT| These 5 Virginia districts welcomed back students for first day of school
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday is a big day! It's the first day of the 2022-23 school year for multiple school districts across the DMV. Students in the following districts will be back in the classrooms:. This year's back-to-school feeling will be a lot more normal Wednesday for the more...
WSLS
School districts prioritize safety as students get ready for school
ROANOKE, Va. – Many school districts are making final safety preparations to welcome your kids back to the classroom. T.J. Slaughter, the Director of School Safety for the Martinsville School Division, recently informed city leaders about how they are keeping students safe. One of those safety additions is a...
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
NBC12
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
WSLS
12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
WSLS
Amherst County looks to conduct study, address concerns over Fire-EMS services
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County leaders want to review their Public Safety Department to see how they can be better prepared for any situation. Virginia’s Fire Services Board would evaluate the county’s resources, personnel, and organization. Amherst County administrator Dean Rodgers said the last study was...
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
WSLS
Roanoke City schools ready to return to the classroom despite staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public Schools School Board heard updates on staffing during their last meeting before the school year begins. Since January, the school system has hired 179 teaching positions for the upcoming school year, leaving 29 positions still open, with 12 of those still pending.
WSET
New COVID protocols ahead of Amherst County's first day of school
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools Superintendant William Wells spoke in a video about some of the new plans laid out for the county's schools for the upcoming semester. Among other decisions and changes, the school wants everyone in classrooms in person. There will be no...
Comments / 4