The attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland has grown wider since last year, exam result figures show.Figures from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) show that for pupils in the 20% most deprived areas of Scotland, the Higher pass rate was 70.2% this year, down from 83.2% last yearIn the 20% least deprived areas, the Higher pass rate stood at 85.1%, down from 91% last year when teacher assessments were used.The SQA said the attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland was 15 percentage points in 2022, up from 7.8 percentage points...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO