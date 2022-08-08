ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

BBC

Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England

The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
The Independent

Attainment gap between most and least deprived areas widens, exam results show

The attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland has grown wider since last year, exam result figures show.Figures from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) show that for pupils in the 20% most deprived areas of Scotland, the Higher pass rate was 70.2% this year, down from 83.2% last yearIn the 20% least deprived areas, the Higher pass rate stood at 85.1%, down from 91% last year when teacher assessments were used.The SQA said the attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland was 15 percentage points in 2022, up from 7.8 percentage points...
BBC

Parents will not see teachers' 'disparaging' WhatsApp messages

A council was right to not tell parents that teachers had swapped "disparaging" WhatsApp messages about their children, a review has concluded. The staff at schools in Aberdeenshire were dealt with under disciplinary procedures but the affected pupils' parents were not informed. An independent review ruled some of the messages...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
BBC

Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed

A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC

NHS Dentists: Patient says shortage is 'dehumanising'

A cardiology patient who has been searching for an NHS dentist for years says the shortage makes him feel like a "second-class citizen." An investigation by the BBC has revealed the West is one of the hardest places to find an NHS dentist. Sam Tucker, 22, suffers with a heart...
BBC

NHS Stanford Hall £100m rehab facility 'will be revolutionary'

A £100m NHS rehabilitation facility, due to open in 2024, "will revolutionise" care, according to an academic who is working on the centre. Prof Mark Lewis, an expert in musculoskeletal biology at Loughborough University, is advising on the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC). The NRC is due to open at...
BBC

Bin workers at 15 Scottish councils to strike in pay dispute

Bin workers at 15 Scottish councils will go on strike in a new wave of industrial action later this month. The Unite union said about 1,500 members would walk out from 24 August to 31 August over a pay dispute. It follows a first wave of strikes in Edinburgh next...
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
TechCrunch

Babylon Health dials back some services in the UK

Another contract, with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust that dates back to 2019, is also being ended — in that case at the request of the Trust itself — with the service slated to terminate in October. Both NHS Trusts were contacted for comment. The contract...
BBC

NHS Lanarkshire restricts visiting over abuse of maternity staff

One of Scotland's largest health boards has restricted visits to a maternity unit over the "almost daily" verbal abuse directed at staff. NHS Lanarkshire said employees in the postnatal wards at University Hospital Wishaw had been targeted. And in one incident staff were "chased out" of a ward by family...
BBC

Polio: Do we have to worry about it once again?

Polio used to be one of the most feared childhood diseases. It can attack the nervous system and - in just a few hours - leave someone paralysed. If it paralyses the chest muscles, people are unable to breathe. And the sarcophagus-like iron lung, which uses bellows to keep the...
BBC

NHS dentists: Shropshire families spend thousands in wait for care

Families have reported being forced to spend thousands of pounds for private dental treatment while waiting to see an NHS dentist. A BBC investigation found that nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients. The Department of Health said an extra £50m has...
