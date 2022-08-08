Read full article on original website
BBC
Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England
The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
Attainment gap between most and least deprived areas widens, exam results show
The attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland has grown wider since last year, exam result figures show.Figures from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) show that for pupils in the 20% most deprived areas of Scotland, the Higher pass rate was 70.2% this year, down from 83.2% last yearIn the 20% least deprived areas, the Higher pass rate stood at 85.1%, down from 91% last year when teacher assessments were used.The SQA said the attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland was 15 percentage points in 2022, up from 7.8 percentage points...
BBC
Full extent of NHS dentistry shortage revealed by far-reaching BBC research
Nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service, a BBC investigation has found. In a third of the UK's more than 200 council areas, we found no dentists taking on adult NHS patients. And eight in 10...
U.K.・
BBC
Parents will not see teachers' 'disparaging' WhatsApp messages
A council was right to not tell parents that teachers had swapped "disparaging" WhatsApp messages about their children, a review has concluded. The staff at schools in Aberdeenshire were dealt with under disciplinary procedures but the affected pupils' parents were not informed. An independent review ruled some of the messages...
Thousands of young people ‘attempt suicide while waiting for NHS treatment’
Thousands of young people have attempted suicide while enduring long waits for mental health treatment, a charity has warned. New research from YoungMinds on almost 14,000 young people found a quarter (26%) had tried to take their own life as a result of having to wait for help. The responses...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
NHS Dentists: Patient says shortage is 'dehumanising'
A cardiology patient who has been searching for an NHS dentist for years says the shortage makes him feel like a "second-class citizen." An investigation by the BBC has revealed the West is one of the hardest places to find an NHS dentist. Sam Tucker, 22, suffers with a heart...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living
Analysis: Gordon Brown, Martin Lewis and Ed Davey are the voices being heard, as the opposition is left with the same policy as Sunak
BBC
NHS Stanford Hall £100m rehab facility 'will be revolutionary'
A £100m NHS rehabilitation facility, due to open in 2024, "will revolutionise" care, according to an academic who is working on the centre. Prof Mark Lewis, an expert in musculoskeletal biology at Loughborough University, is advising on the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC). The NRC is due to open at...
BBC
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust medics send no confidence letter to bosses
More than 140 doctors at an NHS mental health trust have sent a letter of no confidence to its senior leadership. Medics at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust (NSFT) told its chair that "endemic issues show little sign of resolving". It is the only mental healthcare provider in the...
BBC
Bin workers at 15 Scottish councils to strike in pay dispute
Bin workers at 15 Scottish councils will go on strike in a new wave of industrial action later this month. The Unite union said about 1,500 members would walk out from 24 August to 31 August over a pay dispute. It follows a first wave of strikes in Edinburgh next...
No 10’s refusal of emergency budget shows Tories have lost control of economy, says Labour – as it happened
Opposition criticises decision not to make big fiscal interventions in final weeks of Boris Johnson’s premiership
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
TechCrunch
Babylon Health dials back some services in the UK
Another contract, with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust that dates back to 2019, is also being ended — in that case at the request of the Trust itself — with the service slated to terminate in October. Both NHS Trusts were contacted for comment. The contract...
BBC
NHS Lanarkshire restricts visiting over abuse of maternity staff
One of Scotland's largest health boards has restricted visits to a maternity unit over the "almost daily" verbal abuse directed at staff. NHS Lanarkshire said employees in the postnatal wards at University Hospital Wishaw had been targeted. And in one incident staff were "chased out" of a ward by family...
BBC
Polio: Do we have to worry about it once again?
Polio used to be one of the most feared childhood diseases. It can attack the nervous system and - in just a few hours - leave someone paralysed. If it paralyses the chest muscles, people are unable to breathe. And the sarcophagus-like iron lung, which uses bellows to keep the...
NHS backlog of two-year waits for routine surgery in England shrinks to below 200
The backlog of people waiting more than two years for a routine operation in England has shrunk from 22,500 at the start of the year to fewer than 200. NHS England figures show the number of patients waiting that length of time has fallen to just 168, excluding more complex cases.
BBC
NHS dentists: Shropshire families spend thousands in wait for care
Families have reported being forced to spend thousands of pounds for private dental treatment while waiting to see an NHS dentist. A BBC investigation found that nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients. The Department of Health said an extra £50m has...
U.K.・
