stormlakeradio.com
BV Supervisors to Consider Purchasing Colorize Building
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors at their meeting tomorrow (Thur) are scheduled to discuss the possibility of purchasing the Colorize Building in Storm Lake. Last week, Auditor Sue Lloyd said the auditor/election department is interested in moving into the building, which will be going up for sale. Lloyd said it would free up space at the county jail where equipment is held, and make it easier for voting machines to be transported to precincts during elections.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Unveils Possible Downtown Projects
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The City of Storm Lake has reached the next step in a possible downtown master plan. Spokesman Dana Larson tells KICD News their consultant has identified some potential projects. Larson says input from public meetings indicates the desire for versatile, open, pedestrian space along Lake...
stormlakeradio.com
A Taste of Storm Lake Returns
A Taste of Storm Lake is getting underway this week. The weekly end of summer/early fall event features non-profits and other organizations around Storm Lake serving a meal as a fundraiser. The events are being held at the Chautauqua Park Shelter House on Thursdays in August and September. The meals will be served from 4:30 to 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.
kiwaradio.com
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
KCCI.com
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake's Marroquin to be Inducted into Latino Hall of Fame
A local resident is being inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame. Emelia Marroquin of Storm Lake is one of six new members that will be inducted later this year...(audio clip below :35 ) Marroquin works with the Iowa Department of Education's Migrant Education Program, providing assistance for migrant...
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Corydon Times-Republican
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. (Photo via Google Earth) The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge...
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
KLEM
Tuesday Morning Semi Fire
The Le Mars Fire Department was called out shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to a location just north of Le Mars, on the ramp near Fedders Marine and RV. The engine compartment of a semi-trailer truck was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. The trailer was filled with livestock, but none of the animals were injured.
KCCI.com
Apartment complex in Fort Dodge causes concern for police and the neighborhood
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say they have made more than two dozen police calls to the Becker apartments in the last few months. People who live near those apartments say they are a problem. "There has been shootings. Lots of activity," said Melissa Brockman, who lives...
kicdam.com
Estherville Police Ask Residents To Be Aware Following Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Estherville Police Department is asking residents to be aware and to lock up possessions after multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night. Two formal reports have been received but officers have reportedly been informed of others having taken place as well. Those with cameras...
stormlakeradio.com
Lucille M. Sievert, 92, of Temple, Texas, formerly Ida Grove
Lucille M. Sievert, age 92, of Temple, Texas, formerly Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Temple, Texas. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Father William A. McCarthy will officiate.
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
Storm Lake Man Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash
(Primghar, IA) – A Storm Lake man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Primghar in northwestern Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland ran a stop sign Saturday at a rural intersection east of Primghar and struck a car driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Kirkholm was partially ejected and died at the scene.
