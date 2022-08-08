Read full article on original website
Janice Suchanek
Janice Margaret (Case) Suchanek, 84, of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Deer Crest, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 2, 1938 to Willard and Margaret Case. She graduated in 1956 from Mason City, Iowa - High School and the next day started at Jostens in Owatonna, where she later met Jerome Suchanek. The two were married on January 24, 1959. They moved to Red Wing in 1964 when Jostens opened a diploma manufacturing plant and Jan stopped working at Jostens in 1965 to raise their children and later worked part time at Coast to Coast and Ace Hardware. She retired in 1997 and then helped her daughter Michelle with her business, Under the Rainbow Early Education Center where she helped with all kinds of projects and activities. Her favorite past times were crafting, gardening, boating, golf, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members. Her family has great memories snowmobiling, ice fishing, and ice skating in the winter, and boating and fishing in the summer with her. They especially recall the weekends boating at Uncle Russ and Aunt Betty’s cabin.
Paul Drotos
Paul Richard Drotos was an excellent human being. He was born on December 3rd, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan. During his early life in Detroit and Dearborn Heights he spent thirteen years attending catholic schools, for which he always considered himself lucky. In his words: “The nuns truly loved us, and that really showed. They had nothing else.” In an early demonstration of his character, he found himself in deep trouble for shaking down his fellow students for their lunch money. He needed this money to send food to starving children abroad. That philanthropic scheme got shut down, but his spirit of giving never waivered.
Jean Qualle
Nov. 27, 1962 - Aug. 5, 2022. LAKE CITY, Minn. - Jean Qualle, 59, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 5, in Lake City Care Center from glioblastoma. A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, Minn. A private interment will be held. Memorials are preferred.
Larry A. Lodermeier
RED WING, Minn. - Larry A. Lodermeier, 68, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 6, in Wyoming, Minn.. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at St. Columbkill Catholic Church in Belle Creek Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Wanda Amyx
Wanda Elizabeth Amyx, 90, of Hager City, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Preferred Senior Living of Ellsworth. She was born on September 20, 1931, in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to Harvey and Veatruce (Jacobson) Staehli. She graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949 and from UW Stout in Menomonie with a teaching degree in 1953. For many years she taught at Pepin and Sauk Prairie High Schools. On December 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elwin Amyx. They were blessed with three sons, Lee, Lynn and Terry. In 1980, they moved to the Hager City area to be closer to family. For many years Wanda took care of her mother along with other family members. She was a wonderful, caring and generous person. She also operated a sweatshirt applique business for a number of years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Her faith was very important to her and she always was active at the churches in the communities she resided in.
Another River City Days here and gone
Despite the rainy weather over the weekend, the Red Wing community came together for the city’s annual River City Days. Each day had different activities for the community to be a part of. Including the bridge dedication, concerts in Bay Point Park, an arts and crafts festival and the parade.
Red Wing police reports
An employee at Food Service Specialty, 5202 Moundview Drive, reported on Aug. 1 that copper wire was stolen. No value given. A Red Wing resident reported on Aug. 1 that solar lights were stolen from Burnside cemetery. No value given. Citations. July 28. Michael Robert McCrae, Red Wing, 31, issued...
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
Kliewer wins Red Wing City Council Ward 2 seat
Donald Kliewer will be joining the Red Wing City Council as soon as the special election results are canvassed and declared official. Kliewer won the Ward 2 seat by just 31 votes, recording 481 votes to 450 for Min MartinOakes. Kliewer will take his seat on the Red Wing City Council effectively immediately.
Goodhue County Fair begins
The Goodhue County fairgrounds were crowded with competitors and fair-goers on a very sunny and warm entry-day on Tuesday afternoon. While food vendors and commercial vendors set up, attendees walked through the 4-H building, watched the poultry show and played bingo. On Wednesday, the fair started to pick up. In...
Former Commissioner Drotos dies at age 69
Former Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos died on Thursday, Aug. 4, at home surrounded by loved ones; he was 69 years old. Drotos died after an ongoing battle with cancer of the bones, lung and brain. He recently stepped down as commissioner last month because of his illness. “[He] has...
Simplified finance report heads to residents
The Red Wing City Council heard presentations for the Popular Annual Finance Report and introductions for the new 2022 Red Wing Royal Ambassadors at the Aug. 8 council meeting. Finance report. Kathy Weigand summer finance intern presented the 2021 Popular Annual Finance Report to the council. Finance Manager Sue Iverson...
Aces clinch state berth with emotional win over Hastings
For the second time in as many days, the Aces won a one-run ballgame. The 3-2 win Monday night over the Hastings Hawks in a Region 5C playoff game gets the Aces into the championship game Friday and secures another trip to the state tournament. Red Wing scored first but...
