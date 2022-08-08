Janice Margaret (Case) Suchanek, 84, of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Deer Crest, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 2, 1938 to Willard and Margaret Case. She graduated in 1956 from Mason City, Iowa - High School and the next day started at Jostens in Owatonna, where she later met Jerome Suchanek. The two were married on January 24, 1959. They moved to Red Wing in 1964 when Jostens opened a diploma manufacturing plant and Jan stopped working at Jostens in 1965 to raise their children and later worked part time at Coast to Coast and Ace Hardware. She retired in 1997 and then helped her daughter Michelle with her business, Under the Rainbow Early Education Center where she helped with all kinds of projects and activities. Her favorite past times were crafting, gardening, boating, golf, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members. Her family has great memories snowmobiling, ice fishing, and ice skating in the winter, and boating and fishing in the summer with her. They especially recall the weekends boating at Uncle Russ and Aunt Betty’s cabin.

