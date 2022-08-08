Read full article on original website
Miss Byram crowned 2022 Queen of the Fair
Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was named Queen of the Fair last Saturday, August 6, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. The honors student and National Defense Fellow is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December. Queen of the Fair is just one of many accomplishments for Gray, who was presented with a grand prize at her college for Best Undergraduate Research, is in multiple honors societies, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship.
Amp music series lineup set for Sussex-Wantage Library
The “Thursdays @ the Amp” music series in Wantage will feature five performances in August and early September. These concerts will be held in the amphitheater at the Sussex-Wantage Library (69 Route 639/Loomis Ave., Wantage), weather permitting. All these performances are free. Attendees are reminded to bring a lawn chair or blanket. All performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
Learning lessons in safety at ‘Safety Town’
The Hardyston Fire Department and the Fire Prevention Bureau recently participated in the Hardyston Township’s “Safety Town” program held between August 1 and 4. In a social media post, the fire department described the events of the day. They went over important fire safety tips like using smoke detectors, how to feel the door for heat, and what to do if it’s hot. The kids also got a rundown of the fire gear and what it looks like when a firefighter comes to save you. The fire department went over camp fire safety and covered what to do when someone finds a lighter and or matches as well. The group then went to see the firetruck and the tools that they carry on their trucks. Finally, they were cooled off with 1,500 gallons of water on this hot day!
Hamburg resident earns $2,000 scholarship
The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association recently awarded 25 graduating NJ seniors 2021-2022 Student Leadership Scholarships each worth $2,000. The chosen students won for their “demonstrated leadership in school activities for participation in co-curricular activities other than athletics.”. The winners are selected from each of the three regions...
Higher interest in local homes
At first glance, it looks like housing costs are continuing to soar. In Sussex County, NJ, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is going for $341,923, up from $325,023 in 2021. In Orange County, NY, it’s now $369,000, up from $310,230 last year. And over the border in Milford, Pennsylvania, a three-bedroom home is $400,000, up from $325,000 last year.
Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
Wallkill Valley Warriors win championship
The Wallkill Valley Warriors intermediate softball team had a strong season this year, winning nearly every game except for two losses at the end of the season. The team includes girls in grades three and four. Coming off those two losses they still secured a first-round bye. They went into the semifinals and then advanced to the championship. From there they were able to win the Northwest Skylands 2022 Intermediate Championship, beating Lakeland 13-4 back in June on Green township fields.
