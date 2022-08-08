Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
More Flash Flooding Concerns for the greater St. Louis region
(St. Louis Region; Jefferson County) The greater St. Louis region is once again under the threat for more heavy rainfall throughout Monday evening and early Tuesday morning as a cold front works its way through. Patrick Walsh is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says...
KMOV
Jefferson County residents seek flood assistance, not included in federal disaster declaration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents of a Jefferson County mobile home community say days after a nearby creek overflowed its banks and submerged their neighborhood, they’ve received little guidance from county officials. The Greenfield mobile home community in Fenton is in a floodplain, neighboring Sugar Creek and sitting...
mymoinfo.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
tncontentexchange.com
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses
The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau floodwall to be cleaned
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area. President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Missouri following devastating flooding in the St. Louis area. Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in...
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
mymoinfo.com
School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in crash near Arnold
An Imperial woman was injured Monday, Aug. 8, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 141 and 21 northwest of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:10 a.m., Michael J. Sickinger, 64, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2005 Kenworth W900 big rig and reportedly ran a red light, and the side of it was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Nancy S. Hake, 73, of Imperial, who was turning left onto northbound Hwy. 141 from Hwy. 21. After that collision, the Forester was pushed into a northbound 2018 Ford Mustang driven north by Kim A. Tidrow, 68, of Barnhart, who also was turning left onto 141 from 21, the report said.
KMOV
Bus service not offered to all students at one Jefferson County school this year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several school districts across the Metro have kids coming back into classrooms as early as next week. However, multiple school districts are still grappling with staff shortages they haven’t filled during summer break. In Jefferson County, some parents are seeing this as a safety threat for their children.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Looking To Hire A New Conservation Agent
(Washington County) Washington County is looking for a new conservation agent. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He tells us about the typical hiring process. Zarlenga did say that agents in other counties across the state could transfer into Washington County...
mymoinfo.com
Scott Seek to be appointed to Jefferson County Council
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council plans to appoint Scott Seek to fill the vacant seat in District 5. Seek won his election to become the new County Councilman last week, but that was to take place in 2023. The council decided to go ahead and appoint him to fill the remaining term for this year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says his official appointment will be coming in less than two weeks.
1 person dead in Waterloo house fire
The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Waterloo.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro R-3 Superintendent on PROP KIDS falling at the polls
(Hillsboro) Voters in the Hillsboro School District turned down Proposition KIDS which was on the August Primary Election Ballot. The measure was a no tax increase bond issue for $25-million to help fund safety improvements as well as general renovations throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Jon Isaacson says the bond...
Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
