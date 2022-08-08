ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

More Flash Flooding Concerns for the greater St. Louis region

(St. Louis Region; Jefferson County) The greater St. Louis region is once again under the threat for more heavy rainfall throughout Monday evening and early Tuesday morning as a cold front works its way through. Patrick Walsh is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Madison County, MO
Government
Fredericktown, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
City
Fredericktown, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Madison County, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau floodwall to be cleaned

A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area. President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Missouri following devastating flooding in the St. Louis area. Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Two Injured in Tuesday Crash

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Power Pole#Thunderstorms#Power Outage
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in crash near Arnold

An Imperial woman was injured Monday, Aug. 8, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 141 and 21 northwest of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:10 a.m., Michael J. Sickinger, 64, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2005 Kenworth W900 big rig and reportedly ran a red light, and the side of it was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Nancy S. Hake, 73, of Imperial, who was turning left onto northbound Hwy. 141 from Hwy. 21. After that collision, the Forester was pushed into a northbound 2018 Ford Mustang driven north by Kim A. Tidrow, 68, of Barnhart, who also was turning left onto 141 from 21, the report said.
IMPERIAL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
mymoinfo.com

Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident

(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County

(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Washington County Looking To Hire A New Conservation Agent

(Washington County) Washington County is looking for a new conservation agent. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He tells us about the typical hiring process. Zarlenga did say that agents in other counties across the state could transfer into Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Scott Seek to be appointed to Jefferson County Council

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council plans to appoint Scott Seek to fill the vacant seat in District 5. Seek won his election to become the new County Councilman last week, but that was to take place in 2023. The council decided to go ahead and appoint him to fill the remaining term for this year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says his official appointment will be coming in less than two weeks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro R-3 Superintendent on PROP KIDS falling at the polls

(Hillsboro) Voters in the Hillsboro School District turned down Proposition KIDS which was on the August Primary Election Ballot. The measure was a no tax increase bond issue for $25-million to help fund safety improvements as well as general renovations throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Jon Isaacson says the bond...
HILLSBORO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy