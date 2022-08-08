ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Detroit News

Detroit King head coach Ty Spencer looking for new leaders as practices begin

Detroit — To win the Division 3 state championship last season, Detroit King relied heavily on its senior playmakers, especially in the final. Running back Terrence Brown finished with 113 yards on 11 carries, and receiver Joseph Williams Jr. converted one of the most important first downs of the game in the fourth quarter.
Detroit News

The Brown Bomber returns to Detroit in vibrant new mural

Just yards from where Joe Louis Arena stood in downtown Detroit, the famed boxer now has a new presence. TYP, a multidisciplinary artist born who splits his time between Birmingham and Los Angeles, is nearly finished with a vibrant 60-foot mural of the Brown Bomber in a parking structure on Jefferson Avenue just north of where the arena stood. The mural, located between levels 4 and 6 in the B Tower of the parking structure, features bold purple and pink hues. It's so detailed viewers will even be able to see Louis's freckles on his face. Iconic brands such as General Motors and Carhart also blended into the mural to represent the city's resilience. For TYP, whose real name is Troy Murray, the project was personal. Growing up as a hockey player who dreamed of playing in the NHL, he has fond memories of visiting Joe Louis Arena. "It's so cool on a bunch of different levels," he said.
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
salestechstar.com

OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham, Michigan

23,000 square-foot energy efficient facility to support company’s collaborative hybrid-work environment. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced the opening of the company’s new global headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan. Located in downtown Birmingham at 191 N. Chester St., the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to further drive innovation, partnership and company culture as the company expands its base of operations globally.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
