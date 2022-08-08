Just yards from where Joe Louis Arena stood in downtown Detroit, the famed boxer now has a new presence. TYP, a multidisciplinary artist born who splits his time between Birmingham and Los Angeles, is nearly finished with a vibrant 60-foot mural of the Brown Bomber in a parking structure on Jefferson Avenue just north of where the arena stood. The mural, located between levels 4 and 6 in the B Tower of the parking structure, features bold purple and pink hues. It's so detailed viewers will even be able to see Louis's freckles on his face. Iconic brands such as General Motors and Carhart also blended into the mural to represent the city's resilience. For TYP, whose real name is Troy Murray, the project was personal. Growing up as a hockey player who dreamed of playing in the NHL, he has fond memories of visiting Joe Louis Arena. "It's so cool on a bunch of different levels," he said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO