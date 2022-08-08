Read full article on original website
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
Detroit News
Detroit King head coach Ty Spencer looking for new leaders as practices begin
Detroit — To win the Division 3 state championship last season, Detroit King relied heavily on its senior playmakers, especially in the final. Running back Terrence Brown finished with 113 yards on 11 carries, and receiver Joseph Williams Jr. converted one of the most important first downs of the game in the fourth quarter.
10-year-old Ann Arbor golfer places second at U.S. Kids Golf World Championships
Robert Melendez may only be 10 years old, but the Ann Arbor native is already playing golf well beyond his years. And last week, he put forth a strong performance to finish second in one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments for kids. Melendez took second out of...
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Detroit News
The Brown Bomber returns to Detroit in vibrant new mural
Just yards from where Joe Louis Arena stood in downtown Detroit, the famed boxer now has a new presence. TYP, a multidisciplinary artist born who splits his time between Birmingham and Los Angeles, is nearly finished with a vibrant 60-foot mural of the Brown Bomber in a parking structure on Jefferson Avenue just north of where the arena stood. The mural, located between levels 4 and 6 in the B Tower of the parking structure, features bold purple and pink hues. It's so detailed viewers will even be able to see Louis's freckles on his face. Iconic brands such as General Motors and Carhart also blended into the mural to represent the city's resilience. For TYP, whose real name is Troy Murray, the project was personal. Growing up as a hockey player who dreamed of playing in the NHL, he has fond memories of visiting Joe Louis Arena. "It's so cool on a bunch of different levels," he said.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
salestechstar.com
OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham, Michigan
23,000 square-foot energy efficient facility to support company’s collaborative hybrid-work environment. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced the opening of the company’s new global headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan. Located in downtown Birmingham at 191 N. Chester St., the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to further drive innovation, partnership and company culture as the company expands its base of operations globally.
fox2detroit.com
Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17. Webber is known to frequent the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
