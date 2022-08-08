The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...

