Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV
The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles faces new challenge at Monaco Diamond League; TV, live stream schedule
Noah Lyles‘ biggest threats to his 200m supremacy through the next Olympics are all slated to line up against him at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday. It airs live on Peacock from 2-4 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Saturday from 1-3. Lyles, who broke Michael Johnson‘s...
NBC Sports
Sydney McLaughlin ends season with another historic 400m hurdles time
Sydney McLaughlin ran the sixth-fastest 400m hurdles time in history in what she said beforehand was her last race of the season. McLaughlin, who lowered her world record at June’s USATF Outdoor Championships (51.41) and July’s world championships (50.68), ran 51.68 at a Continental Tour meet in Hungary on Monday.
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
BBC
European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships Previews: Sjostrom Looking for 5th Women’s 50 Fly Gold
LCM (50m) Sprint superstar Sarah Sjostrom, the fastest women’s butterflier in history, is set to compete in her seventh LC European Championships starting this week. One of the most decorated swimmers in history, Sjostrom has won 23 LC European Champs medals, 14 of which were gold. She’s also won 26 SC European Champs medals (12 gold), 20 LC World Champs medals (10 gold), 11 SC World Champs medals (6 gold), and 4 Olympic medals (1 gold). On top of that, Sjostrom currently holds world records in the long course 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly.
swimswam.com
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free
LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
swimswam.com
The 5 Most Important Storylines of the 2022 European Championships (Men’s Edition)
LCM (50m) The 2022 European Aquatics Championships begin on Wednesday in Rome, and while the meet hasn’t been getting nearly as much hype as other summer events, like the World Championships or Commonwealth Games, there is still a lot of big things that could happen this week in Rome.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Milak Is The Man To Beat In 100/200 Butterfly
LCM (50m) As far as the men’s butterfly events are concerned at these 2022 European Championships, we know that the podiums will look different at least in the 50m and 100m distances. Last year we saw Russia’s Andrey Zhilkin nab bronze in the men’s 50m fly while Great Britain’s...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Italy’s Time To Shine In Men’s Relays
LCM (50m) At the last edition of the European Championships in May 2021, the same trio of nations stood on the podium in all three men’s relays: Russia, Great Britain and Italy. With Russia banned from competing and the Brits facing a number of key absences after racing at...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Great Britain Aims To Defend Mixed Relay Sweep
LCM (50m) At the 2020 European Championships, Great Britain swept the mixed relays. While they look like the favorites in the mixed freestyle relays (at the European Championships, they also race the mixed 4×200 freestyle relay) the medley relay is an entirely different story. All season best splits add...
swimswam.com
Federico Burdisso On Euros: “We Don’t Feel Any Pressure Competing At Home”
LCM (50m) In a press conference prior to the start of the 2022 European Championships, Italian swimmer Federico Burdisso was asked about the high expectations placed on Italy to perform in front of a home crowd in Rome. His answer was simply that it didn’t bother him. “We don’t...
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster
Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Can Martinenghi Keep His Momentum in Rome?
LCM (50m) After dominating the last four editions of the European Championships, Adam Peaty is skipping this year’s meet. With Anton Chupkov also out of the meet due to the Russian ban, we’ll see new champions in all three male breaststroke events in 2022. Italian Nicolo Martinenghi is...
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences
LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Previews: Quadarella Eyes Distance Free Triple-Triple
LCM (50m) Women’s distance freestyle in Europe has been a bit top-heavy for the last few years. There are European distance stars, like Italy’s Simona Quadarella, a world champion, Germany’s Isabel Gose, who has been consistently performing at a very high level, and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who won four medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships.
swimswam.com
The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now?
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than two years away, and pro swimmers are picking where they want to sharpen their swimming swords. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Answer: Michael Phelps‘ former coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State University may be building the biggest pro training...
swimswam.com
Rainy Week Forecasted in Rome, Italy for Outdoor European Championships
LCM (50m) Weather forecasts are calling for a rainy week at the European Champs. According to the 10 day forecast on weather.com, there will be a chance of rain everyday next week in the city of Rome, Italy during the 2022 European Championships, including days of thunderstorms on Tuesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 11.
swimswam.com
Swim Ireland Announces Final European Championship Roster; Ellen Walshe Withdraws
Ellen Walshe is one of a few different Irish swimmers who have either opted not to race or withdrawn on medical grounds from the European Championships. Archive photo via David Kiberd/Sportsfile. Courtesy: Swim Ireland. On the back of a highly successful Commonwealth Games in the pool for Swim Ireland athletes,...
