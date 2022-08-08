ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV

The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Sydney McLaughlin ends season with another historic 400m hurdles time

Sydney McLaughlin ran the sixth-fastest 400m hurdles time in history in what she said beforehand was her last race of the season. McLaughlin, who lowered her world record at June’s USATF Outdoor Championships (51.41) and July’s world championships (50.68), ran 51.68 at a Continental Tour meet in Hungary on Monday.
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD
BBC

European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships Previews: Sjostrom Looking for 5th Women’s 50 Fly Gold

LCM (50m) Sprint superstar Sarah Sjostrom, the fastest women’s butterflier in history, is set to compete in her seventh LC European Championships starting this week. One of the most decorated swimmers in history, Sjostrom has won 23 LC European Champs medals, 14 of which were gold. She’s also won 26 SC European Champs medals (12 gold), 20 LC World Champs medals (10 gold), 11 SC World Champs medals (6 gold), and 4 Olympic medals (1 gold). On top of that, Sjostrom currently holds world records in the long course 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free

LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Great Britain Aims To Defend Mixed Relay Sweep

LCM (50m) At the 2020 European Championships, Great Britain swept the mixed relays. While they look like the favorites in the mixed freestyle relays (at the European Championships, they also race the mixed 4×200 freestyle relay) the medley relay is an entirely different story. All season best splits add...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster

Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Men’s Backstroke Still Loaded Despite Key Absences

LCM (50m) While the men’s backstroke events at the 2022 European Championships are missing some big names and medalists from the 2020 edition, they still project to be some of the most exciting races of the meet. That’s thanks to the large crop of European backstrokers that have emerged this season as serious contenders, some from the 50 all the way up to the 200.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 European Championship Previews: Quadarella Eyes Distance Free Triple-Triple

LCM (50m) Women’s distance freestyle in Europe has been a bit top-heavy for the last few years. There are European distance stars, like Italy’s Simona Quadarella, a world champion, Germany’s Isabel Gose, who has been consistently performing at a very high level, and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who won four medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships.
WORLD
swimswam.com

The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now?

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than two years away, and pro swimmers are picking where they want to sharpen their swimming swords. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Answer: Michael Phelps‘ former coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State University may be building the biggest pro training...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Rainy Week Forecasted in Rome, Italy for Outdoor European Championships

LCM (50m) Weather forecasts are calling for a rainy week at the European Champs. According to the 10 day forecast on weather.com, there will be a chance of rain everyday next week in the city of Rome, Italy during the 2022 European Championships, including days of thunderstorms on Tuesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 11.
ROME, GA
swimswam.com

Swim Ireland Announces Final European Championship Roster; Ellen Walshe Withdraws

Ellen Walshe is one of a few different Irish swimmers who have either opted not to race or withdrawn on medical grounds from the European Championships. Archive photo via David Kiberd/Sportsfile. Courtesy: Swim Ireland. On the back of a highly successful Commonwealth Games in the pool for Swim Ireland athletes,...
WORLD

