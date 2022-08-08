Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu series Devil in the White City produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese
The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu Reeves has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City seven months after being 'in talks' on the project. The evergreen 57-year-old is scheduled to begin filming his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in...
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Couple Says Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt
Tom Cruise gave two hikers quite the spectacle. The husband-and-wife pair, Jason and Sarah Haygarth, recently told Extra about encountering the movie star while on a walk at a "very remote" and "quite hilly" U.K. national park called Lake District with their dog. They noticed that there were helicopters over one area, which was unusual.
Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report
Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part 2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
How Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Is Following In Their Footsteps... Sort Of
Here is how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is sorta following in her parent’s footsteps.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Almost Reunited for 'Bullet Train' , Director Reveals: 'Dream Cast'
Bullet Train almost reunited Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. During a recent screening of the Brad Pitt-fronted action comedy at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California, director David Leitch said Reeves, 57, was his "dream cast" choice to play Barry, the offscreen therapist of Pitt's character Ladybug. Throughout the...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project
Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office. As usual for the ever-ambitious...
