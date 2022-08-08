ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary as 'The Flash' Speculation Grows

The Flash actor Ezra Miller was charged with burglary in Vermont on Sunday, over four months after Vermont State Police received a complaint about the star. This was the latest run-in with the law for Miller, 29, who has faced assault and harassment allegations in Hawaii, and grooming allegations. Miller's latest charges come just days after Warner Bros. Discovery said they still plan to release their long-delayed DC Comics movie.
Homeless Child Still Missing After 8 Years

Relisha Rudd(True Case Files) One day, Jamila Larson received a phone call from a D.C. Police commander. Since Larson ran the Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, she assumed the call was related to her job. Around the time of the phone call, a 14-year-old girl has run away from the homeless shelter. This led to questions surrounding the degree of care the shelter has for its runaways. Larson was wrong, though.
R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized

"I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn't get me in," Ross said. 'After Happily Ever After' will allow exes to play matchmaker for their former partners to help them let go, move on, and find love once again.
‘It Took Nearly 11 Years’: Alabama Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Wife in Tennessee, Where She Was Found Dead Under Decaying Vines in a Cemetery

An Alabama man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who died more than 10 years ago, authorities say. David Swift, 54, stands accused of one count of pre-meditated murder in the first degree over the October 2011 disappearance and death of 44-year-old Tennessee mother-of-four Karen Swift.
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Falls Under Scrutiny Once Again After Being Charged With Felony Burglary

The Flash's Ezra Miller has fallen into trouble with the law once again, as the actor has been charged with felony burglary in the state of Vermont. According to Variety who have the police report in possession, the Vermont state police received wind of a burglary issue from a residence on May 1. The report states that bottles of alcohol were stolen from the house, when the residents were not present.
'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Not Competent to Stand Trial for Assault

Eddie Deezen, known for playing Eugene Felsnic in "Grease," has been found not competent to stand trial for allegedly burglarizing a nursing home. The commitment order, obtained by TMZ, shows Deezen's unable to stand trial because of a mental disorder, and he's been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment.
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up

A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Police, Claim Daughter 'Would Be Alive' If Authorities 'Were Properly Trained'

As the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's death approaches, her parents have filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, police, as they believe they failed to protect her since they didn't properly investigate her domestic violence case.Petito was 22 years old when she and fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, embarked on a months-long road trip across the country in July. Her body was found in September, a month after her disappearance.In the end, Laundrie killed himself, and in a journal entry, confessed to killing Petito, but before that, more information came to light that put the Moab...
Denver police investigate shooting involving officer

Police in Denver investigated a shooting involving an officer on Wednesday night. Shots were fired after officers responded to a "weapons call" in the 3900 block of Malta Street.    Police opened fire on a man who officers said was outside a home with a gun. Investigators said the man didn't know the people inside the home and it was unclear what he was doing with the weapon. Officers said they fired a taser and then shot the man when that didn't stop him. The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.   
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park

Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
