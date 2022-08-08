Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
laptopmag.com
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Modern Warfare 2 beta is coming in September with a frustratingly complicated schedule
We knew it was going to happen, but now we know when—and as usual, it's PlayStation first.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available
Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Everything We Learned About Splatoon 3 From the Nintendo Direct
The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct just concluded, and boy was that show dense. We received almost 30 minutes of detail on what the third entry in the squid-kid shooter would entail, and it came in such a veritable ink torando that it's understandable if you missed some details. To help...
IGN
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
IGN
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
TechSpot
Rockstar wants GTA 6 to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry, and all entertainment
What just happened? It's never easy for developers to follow a wildly successful game with one that's just as well-received. But the task is likely to be especially difficult for Rockstar, who, with the future release of GTA 6, will face comparisons with the second best-selling game of all time: GTA V. However, the company says it is up for the challenge and wants the next Grand Theft Auto title to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment."
IGN
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered PC Performance Review - PC vs PS5 vs Steam Deck
The anticipated Spider-Man Remastered PC release is almost here and we got the chance to test it on PC, PS5, and Steam Deck. This Spider-Man PC Review will look at how this port from Nixxes handles Ray Tracing, framerate, CPU utilization, and more.
IGN
The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide
Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
IGN
Soulstice: The Final Preview
The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
IGN
Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide
Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
IGN
Splatoon 3 Will Have 'Large-Scale Paid DLC' and at Least Two Years of Free Updates
If you're liking the look of Splatoon 3 based on today's Splatoon-focused Nintendo Direct: good news. we're about to get a lot of it for a long time. Nintendo has confirmed it will support Splatoon 3 with free updates for at least two years, and will also have "large-scale paid DLC" available at some point in the future.
Comments / 0