Video Games

SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
laptopmag.com

Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty

Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
technewstoday.com

12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4

Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
IGN

Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available

Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
IGN

Everything We Learned About Splatoon 3 From the Nintendo Direct

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct just concluded, and boy was that show dense. We received almost 30 minutes of detail on what the third entry in the squid-kid shooter would entail, and it came in such a veritable ink torando that it's understandable if you missed some details. To help...
IGN

Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game

IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
TechSpot

Rockstar wants GTA 6 to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry, and all entertainment

What just happened? It's never easy for developers to follow a wildly successful game with one that's just as well-received. But the task is likely to be especially difficult for Rockstar, who, with the future release of GTA 6, will face comparisons with the second best-selling game of all time: GTA V. However, the company says it is up for the challenge and wants the next Grand Theft Auto title to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment."
IGN

The 10 Best Fighting Games

Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
IGN

The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide

Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
IGN

Soulstice: The Final Preview

The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
IGN

Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide

Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES

