Steve West
1d ago
Gabby was asked if she needed help by the officers. She declined. It cost her dearly. The cops should have arrested Brian anyway.
Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nicole Schmidt vividly remembers the pain she felt watching body camera footage of her daughter Gabby Petito sobbing while Utah police officers questioned her about a fight with her boyfriend. The video was released last summer after Petito had gone missing during a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend. Schmidt was desperately looking for her daughter and on the video she saw a young woman crying for help. Instead of answering those cries, police in the tourist town of Moab, Utah, allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend one night apart. Petito’s strangled body was discovered the next month on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, where he took his own life, authorities have said.
Kiely Rodni: California authorities seeking anyone who saw teen leave party five days after disappearance
California authorities have still not found anyone who witnessed Kiely Rodni leaving a Tahoe National Forest campground just after midnight on Aug. 6, police said Wednesday afternoon on day five of the search for the missing 16-year-old, who may have been abducted. "We continue to investigate every lead that comes...
Florida 30-year-old cold case cracked after suspect's family members talk to police
Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case because the suspect's family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in...
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride
A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 kids in sweltering hot car without air conditioning
A father has been arrested in Texas after allegedly leaving five children in a sweltering hot car. Jose Leal, 29, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on five counts of abandonment/ endangerment of a child, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. Fort Worth officers responded to Littlejohn Avenue at approximately 8...
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Pennsylvania man who was out on bail during alleged murder is arrested in California
A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing someone in May was out on bail for aggravated assault charges related to another shooting at the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Wednesday. Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Susanville, California, a...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond
Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
Suspect arrested in killings of Muslim men in New Mexico, and ‘interpersonal conflict’ may have played role
A man suspected of killing at least two Muslim men in New Mexico in recent months is believed to have targeted the victims over an “interpersonal conflict,” authorities said Tuesday. The suspect, Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested Monday after a tipster contacted authorities, Albuquerque Police Deputy Commander Kyle...
Washington boy, 11, scammed with fake $100 bill at his lemonade stand; police searching for suspect
An 11-year-old entrepreneur in Washington state was hoping to earn extra money this summer with his lemonade stand business until a male customer scammed him with a fake $100, authorities said. Jeremy, who lives in Everett, would set up his stand on Beverly Boulevard and sell sweets like cotton candy...
Florida man filming sunrise dies after sand dune collapses on him
A Florida man died filming the sunrise Monday after a sand dune he was lying under collapsed on top of him, police say. Other beach-goers later saw parts of the man's body protruding from the sand and called police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim was 35 years old, but did not release a name.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
West Virginia deputies accused of harassment and racial profiling
WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)–A civil lawsuit is filed in federal court against the McDowell County sheriff’s deputies. In the suit, two deputies are accused of multiple civil rights violations, racial profiling, and harassment among other claims. The claims stem from an incident that reportedly happened on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in the Berwind area of McDowell […]
California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot
An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said. "Detectives were able to identify the victim...
Ohio CBP seizes nearly $7M worth of fake jewelry, watches in Cincinnati
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized three shipments of phony jewelry and watches worth nearly $7 million last Friday and Saturday. CBP says the first shipment arrived from Hong Kong on Friday and was destined for a private residence in Richmond, Virginia. The package held 275 assorted Cartier Love Bracelets with a declared value of $319. Had they been genuine, they would have fetched a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of around $3.27 million.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
