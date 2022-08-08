ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

By Christine Samra
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months.

Ye/West, who lives in Hidden Hills, mocked the split with a fake New York Times front page reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

At the bottom, in very small print, there’s a sentence that fires shots at the Yeezy designer’s former friend, rapper Kid Cudi. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” the line read. This referred to when Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami after fans threw things at him.

The “Donda” rapper and his reality star ex are currently in divorce proceedings. Ye lost the fifth lawyer on the case days ago, according to TMZ .

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam.

Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Actress Kelly Thiebaud is showing off her new beau PJ Harrison

Kelly Thiebaud and PJ HarrisonGeneral Hospital Blog. Kelly Thiebaud announces she has a new man in her life. On General Hospital Dr. Britt Westbourne is having a difficult tie finding love but her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud recently shared with fans that she has a new man in her life. The last time the actress discussed a relationship was when she was dating co-star Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos). The duo was supposed to get married in March of 2017 but they broke up. Now Kelly is happily sharing photos of her current beau PJ Harrison.
