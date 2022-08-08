Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro price hike now looks like a lock — here's why
With Apple set to launch the iPhone 14 soon, one of the biggest questions is whether it will keep the same price tag as the $799 iPhone 13. Unfortunately, all four iPhone 14 models might get a price hike, and it could be thanks to the iPhone 14 Pro getting a major storage upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
Sennheiser Momentum 4 vs. Bose 700: Do we have a new noise-cancelling king?
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 vs. Bose 700 is a heavyweight contest between two of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. Recently launched, the Momentum 4 serve as Sennheiser’s latest flagship headphones and combines powerfully adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation) and sound into a more streamlined design. Battery life has massively increased from the previous-gen Momentum 3, as well as the number of features and smart controls.
Have a Galaxy Watch? Here are the new features coming to Wear OS
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 (and its rugged sibling the Watch 5 Pro) at Unpacked 2022, and after hearing about all of the tepid, ho-hum new features coming to the next-gen smartwatches (yes, that was a little shade), a Google rep hopped on to discuss something more exciting: the cool enhancements headed to Wear OS.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Apple Watch 8 Pro: which rugged smartwatch will win?
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro debuted at Samsung's August Unpacked event and just as the rumors indicated it is a ruggedized version of the Galaxy Watch 5, which matches up quite nicely with the long-standing rumors of an Apple Watch Series 8 Pro. While Pro seems like the most likely option, it could also be the Apple Watch Max, Sports, Extreme, or Explorer Edition.
Spider-Man Remastered on Steam Deck absolutely slaps — here are the best settings
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now on Steam Deck. How does this beasty game run on this portable system?. Because sure, we’ve seen how Spider-Man runs on PC, but you can make anything look amazing if you throw an RTX 3080 at it. A far greater task for developer Nixxes is to make this incredible game look and play well on the pared-back Zen 2 + RDNA 2 architecture of the Steam Deck.
Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best pre-order deals
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here and, as you expected, it’s pretty expensive!. This foldable phone has always been the ultra-premium jewel in Samsung’s crown, and the $1,799 price tag proves it. But there are some pre-order deals that make this a far more tempting purchase.
How to change your display refresh rate on Windows 11
Some monitors and laptop displays offer refresh rates well above the standard 60Hz, especially if you have a gaming laptop or gaming monitor. But who says they only need to be used for buttery smooth frame rates in games?. Being able to adjust your display's refresh rate to make the...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals and free offers
Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals are now available at Samsung and select wireless carriers. Pricing for the Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999, however, there are several ways to save when you preorder today. Slated for an August 26 release, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings enhancements...
Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch
The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted. Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for...
Best phone VPN in 2022
Using a VPN on your phone is among the best security practices to keep yourself safe online. Not only are they effortless to use, but they also make sure all that data you’re sending out and sifting through is encrypted — leaving all kinds of malicious online threats asking “wait, who was I trying to attack again?”
The best back to school Apple deals right now
Apple fans in search of the best back-to-school savings won't have to look too far. Apple and our favorite go-to retailers are currently offering significant discounts on Apple gear. So far, the Apple Education Store (opens in new tab) has the best exclusive discounts this back to school season. Students,...
