ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NC

Franklinville celebrates history, works on reinvention with silo art

By Bob Buckley
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLe22_0h9d6XAh00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It can be tough to reinvent yourself, especially for a small North Carolina community. But Franklinville is working to do just that.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

That part of Randolph County just west of Ramseur has a long and proud history. It was here in the early 1770s that one of the first grist mills was built. By the 1830s, the state’s first cotton mills were built.

Mac Whatley is the president of the Randolph Heritage Conservancy and has spent several stints as Franklinville’s mayor. As he walks around the spot near the Deep River – the water the locals harnessed all those years ago to power the mills – he remembers where things stood.

“Fifty feet away was the mill that was built to grind wheat and corn. A grist mill,” Whatley said. “This mill…burned down in 1986.”

What that fire left behind is the nearly indestructible six towering silos that stored grain. They are a relic of the Cold War.

“They built this in 1957 – all six of these – to be bombproof…because it was a civil defense grant that they got because the thinking was if there was a nuclear attack, people would still need flour and a storage capacity, so each one of those silos is 50,000 bushels of wheat or corn, and there were another six of them right over here. So this mill had that capacity to store about a quarter of a million bushels of wheat and corn,” Whatley said.

But they haven’t been used for decades. Franklinville and the communities nearby were known for two things: Dainty Biscuit Flour (from the grist mill) and textiles which began their decline in this area long before the 1994 NAFTA bill passed by Congress and then signed by President Bill Clinton.

“Chinese competition…started the downside, and a lot of the mills like this had been going for years with relatively antique equipment. And they were still doing the job…just because the equipment was old doesn’t mean that it was bad quality. In fact, older equipment often makes better quality fabric,” said Whatley of the looms that could only do 120 picks per minute versus the ones that came along in the 1980s that could do 1,200 picks. A pick is a slide of the loom from one side to the other as it weaves the fabric.

The demise of those businesses – grain and textiles – meant Franklinville lost its identity.

“There were two signature products made here: you made Dainty Biscuit flour corn meal, and you made flannel. When they closed, they were making pajama flannel and printed it with the little fire engines on it for kids’ pajamas. That’s what Franklinville was known for,” Whatley said.

But it will be remembered because the Franklinville area will be the home of the state’s newest museum: the North Carolina Textile Museum which hopes to open in 2023, largely funded by the state. To help create excitement, Whatley had the idea of turning the old silos into art pieces and hired former Smithsonian Institute art project manager Stephanie Markgraf to do that work.

“I’m used to dealing with airplanes and spacecraft,” said Markgraf, who worked for the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum. “I thought (this project was) interesting. I knew of silo art in the Midwest. I’ve never heard of it here…so I was intrigued. I was not afraid of the scale and the size or anything. It all came down to was there community support and a budget.”

Whatley made sure she had enough of both, so Markgraf went to work, trying to use what was important in the area to put on three massive banners she hung on the silos.

“What does everyone recognize? What is iconic to the area? What is colorful?” said Markgraf about how she designed the project. “I wanted to get the history of the textile industry here.”

See the art and learn what happened to the Dainty Biscuits and the textile industry in that area in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

Mr. Mocksville: Dr. Slate turning 100

Across his 33-year career as a surgeon at Davie County Hospital, 64 years as a Davie resident and 100 years of life, Dr. Francis Slate of Mocksville has answered thousands of questions on all kinds of topics. A question he sometimes gets is “How did you get to Davie County...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro assistant city manager has big responsibilities, vision

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I just don’t see Nasha McCray spending a lot of time sitting behind a desk even though that’s probably the way most people would envision her new job. She’s one of Greensboro’s new assistant city managers who oversees multiple community services departments including workforce development, Creative Greensboro, neighborhood development, libraries, museums, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NC
City
Ramseur, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Government
Randolph County, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Mills
alamancenews.com

Burlington prepares to open new fitness court at City Park

A new court is about to convene in the city of Burlington – not a court of law, mind you, but an outdoor fitness court where the only just cause will be a full-body workout. This new exercise venue at Burlington’s City Park is actually one of three that have recently sprung up across Alamance County thanks to a nonprofit initiative dubbed the National Fitness Campaign.
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return

Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain commissioner who also is the town’s mayor pro tem, successfully seeks support from Mount Airy officials to have the recently halted public transportation service to Surry County reinstated. Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: In Greensboro, a news hole

This week’s piece by Margaret Moffett in the Assembly is not so much a takedown of the Greensboro News & Record, Moffett’s former employer, as it is a summation of every bad decision made by corporate, out-of-town owners since 2007, when Landmark Communications executed the first layoff in the paper’s history.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

President Biden nominates Winston-Salem police chief for US marshall for Middle District of NC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — President Joe Biden nominated Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson for US marshall for the Middle District of North Carolina on Tuesday, according to a White House news release. Thompson has served as the chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department since 2017.  She has held various other roles with the WSPD joining as a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Smithsonian Institute#Silo#The Silos
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Forsyth County program helps reduce youth gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem leaders are working to reduce youth gun violence in the city by providing free and safe programs for children to participate in. Northeast Ward Councilwoman Barbara Burke is working with community leaders to put strategies in place to get kids off the streets. The ideas were first developed at a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy