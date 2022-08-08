ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

22 WSBT

Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe

Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

11-year-old killed in St. Joseph County, MI Crash

An 11-year-old girl is dead in a two-vehicle crash where police say one driver ran a stop sign. It happened Sunday at 2:45pm in St. Joseph County, Michigan's Constantine Township. Police say the driver at fault ran the stop sign at Klett Road and Quaker Street. The 11-year-old girl killed...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

New school zone lights unveiled in South Bend

Students across our area are heading back to the classroom. And leaders in South Bend are working to make the commute safer. South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) joined Superintendent Todd Cummings to unveil a million-dollar improvement project. Nearly 140 new school zone lights have been installed near 40 schools...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Bird Scooters leaving two Michigan cities

Gone before ever really having a chance to take off, Bird Scooters are leaving Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. The scooter company says it’s not meeting their business model. Bird scooters were just brought to the two cities Memorial Day Weekend. The first few days were popular, but St. Joseph's City Manager says that was short lived.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

August Happenings In Downtown South Bend

Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September

Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Early morning fire in South Bend

South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 22027 SR 23 just after 6:30 a.m. SPFD says that over 19 Fire/EMS units reported, and three firefighters were treated on scene for heat related issues. No injuries of civilians were reported. The cause...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

West Nile Virus identified in mosquitos in northeastern Mishawaka

The West Nile Virus has been found in northeastern Mishawaka. The St. Joseph County Department of Health says that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitos has been identified. St. Joseph County is one of 9 counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying WNV have been found so far this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Celebrating National Book Lovers Day With Brain Lair Books

A day for all those who love to read, National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good, and read the day away. Kathy Burnette from Brain Lair Books in South Bend is joining us to talk about her with some great recommendations for celebrating the occasion. For more information on Brain Lair Books, you can call 574-207-6514, or find them online at BrainLairBooks.com or on Facebook.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Indiana GOP to hold caucus on August 20th to fill ballot vacancies

On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order calling for a special election to fill the Second Congressional District in the House of Representatives. After the unexpected death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana GOP has called two caucuses to eligible precinct committee members to separately fill...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Warsaw Tigers

WARSAW — The Warsaw Tigers are returning a whole host of players with experience. The Tigers have six returners on offense and four of their five leading tacklers on defense. Warsaw started 7-1 a year ago but limped to the finish, getting outscored 48 to zero in the team's...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Veteran linebacker group ready to create "chaos" in 2022

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame is less than a week into training camp, but its pretty easy to see that a team being led by a defensive minded head coach in Marcus Freeman looks pretty scary on that side of the ball. Right in the middle of the Irish...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever: LaVille Lancers

For a lot of teams, going 9 and 3 and making a trip to regionals means a successful year. The LaVille Lancers aren't satisfied with just successful, and with nearly all of their starters on both sides of the ball coming back, they say this year, it's a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, or bust.
LAKEVILLE, IN

