Update: missing Elkhart teen found safe
Elkhart police say she was found safe Tuesday morning. Elkhart Police need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. A Silver Alert has been issued for Samya Allen. She was last seen Monday, just before midnight in Elkhart. Allen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair...
Local third grade reading scores slightly lower, South Bend schools improve
Local schools are making it a priority to strengthen students' reading skills as the school year begins. The Indiana Department of Education released its IREAD results for 2022. One in five Hoosier third graders did not show reading proficiency. The state's results improved. As a whole, just under 82% of...
11-year-old killed in St. Joseph County, MI Crash
An 11-year-old girl is dead in a two-vehicle crash where police say one driver ran a stop sign. It happened Sunday at 2:45pm in St. Joseph County, Michigan's Constantine Township. Police say the driver at fault ran the stop sign at Klett Road and Quaker Street. The 11-year-old girl killed...
New school zone lights unveiled in South Bend
Students across our area are heading back to the classroom. And leaders in South Bend are working to make the commute safer. South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D) joined Superintendent Todd Cummings to unveil a million-dollar improvement project. Nearly 140 new school zone lights have been installed near 40 schools...
Crash injures 5 on McKinley Avenue near 27th street in South Bend
McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions near 27th Street in South Bend after a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. Police say it happened just before 4:30. Officers say one person suffered serious injuries but none appear to be life-threatening.
Elkhart Police ask for help identifying vehicle and man wanted for questioning
Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying a man and vehicle. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart on CR 6 on August 4th at around 3:30 p.m. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or...
Bird Scooters leaving two Michigan cities
Gone before ever really having a chance to take off, Bird Scooters are leaving Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. The scooter company says it’s not meeting their business model. Bird scooters were just brought to the two cities Memorial Day Weekend. The first few days were popular, but St. Joseph's City Manager says that was short lived.
August Happenings In Downtown South Bend
Downtown South Bend plays host to some of our area's biggest and most lively events all year long, and they aren't slowing down, even for a moment, in August. Kylie Carter is joining us on HTL to talk about the great events happening this month downtown. For more information, you can call 574-282-1110, or go to DowntownSouthBend.com.
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September
Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
Call for robust mental health crisis team but SB City officials blindsided by proposal
A call for a more robust mental health crisis team to help law enforcement in South Bend. That’s the goal of a bill filed by Common Council members Henry Davis, Jr. and Lori Hamann more than a week after a deadly police-involved shooting. City leaders say the proposal needs...
Early morning fire in South Bend
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 22027 SR 23 just after 6:30 a.m. SPFD says that over 19 Fire/EMS units reported, and three firefighters were treated on scene for heat related issues. No injuries of civilians were reported. The cause...
West Nile Virus identified in mosquitos in northeastern Mishawaka
The West Nile Virus has been found in northeastern Mishawaka. The St. Joseph County Department of Health says that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitos has been identified. St. Joseph County is one of 9 counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying WNV have been found so far this...
Mental health crisis bill held temporarily after Common Council Committee meeting
An idea for a more robust mental health crisis response in the city -- on hold for now. It happened at a South Bend Common Council Committee meeting, meaning the measure is not moving on to the full Council. The bill's proponents say there's immediate need for mental health help....
Celebrating National Book Lovers Day With Brain Lair Books
A day for all those who love to read, National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good, and read the day away. Kathy Burnette from Brain Lair Books in South Bend is joining us to talk about her with some great recommendations for celebrating the occasion. For more information on Brain Lair Books, you can call 574-207-6514, or find them online at BrainLairBooks.com or on Facebook.
Indiana GOP to hold caucus on August 20th to fill ballot vacancies
On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order calling for a special election to fill the Second Congressional District in the House of Representatives. After the unexpected death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana GOP has called two caucuses to eligible precinct committee members to separately fill...
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Warsaw Tigers
WARSAW — The Warsaw Tigers are returning a whole host of players with experience. The Tigers have six returners on offense and four of their five leading tacklers on defense. Warsaw started 7-1 a year ago but limped to the finish, getting outscored 48 to zero in the team's...
Marist Liufau making an impact in fall camp after missing 2021 season
NOTRE DAME — The vibe is definitely different around Notre Dame football these days. Irish linebacker Marist Liufau broke into a few bars for us today after his teammates crashed his press conference. But don't let his singing voice fool you either. Liufau is one of the hardest hitters...
Veteran linebacker group ready to create "chaos" in 2022
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame is less than a week into training camp, but its pretty easy to see that a team being led by a defensive minded head coach in Marcus Freeman looks pretty scary on that side of the ball. Right in the middle of the Irish...
Friday Night Football Fever: LaVille Lancers
For a lot of teams, going 9 and 3 and making a trip to regionals means a successful year. The LaVille Lancers aren't satisfied with just successful, and with nearly all of their starters on both sides of the ball coming back, they say this year, it's a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, or bust.
Notre Dame counting on Jayden Thomas to fill big role in passing game
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame will be leaning on some new guys in the passing game this season to try and lighten the load for All-American tight end Michael Mayer. One player in a position to make a major impact is wide receiver Jayden Thomas. “Yeah, we're going to...
