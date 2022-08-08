ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

The S.P.O.T.: a non-profit that creates safe spaces

The Safe Place for Our Tribe, also known as The S.P.O.T., is a non-profit created to provide a space where people could feel welcome, celebrated, and comfortable. The S.P.O.T. was founded in December 2021 by four Brenau University alumni that had experienced discrimination and adversity. They aim to provide a safe space for education and empowerment within the community by cultivating conversations, experiences, and service.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market

ATLANTA - You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures. Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oxford teen faces heart attack, cancer diagnosis with grace, grit

OXFORD, Ga. - Sophie Botello spends her days helping take care of the animals on her family's 5-acre rescue sanctuary in Oxford, Georgia. "I've always been an animal lover, that is how I was raised," Botello says. Now 19, she has been riding horses since she was 3. "It is...
OXFORD, GA
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Audiences 'flip' for touring circus in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Considering its name includes the word "flip," you can bet the latest circus to stop in metro Atlanta won’t be skimping on the awe-inspiring thrills! And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we gave viewers the best seat under the big top as we spent a few hours learning what makes Flip Circus so unique.

