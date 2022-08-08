Read full article on original website
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
You Can Own A Home In Atlanta & Make Less Than The Necessary Annual US Income
Atlanta's homes for sale are surprisingly affordable, and it has become one of the South's biggest hubs. As many people move there, its buzzing real estate market reflects its popularity. The Big Peach's housing market moves quickly, and whether you're searching for your dream home or securing ownership in an...
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
CBS 46
You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
accesswdun.com
The S.P.O.T.: a non-profit that creates safe spaces
The Safe Place for Our Tribe, also known as The S.P.O.T., is a non-profit created to provide a space where people could feel welcome, celebrated, and comfortable. The S.P.O.T. was founded in December 2021 by four Brenau University alumni that had experienced discrimination and adversity. They aim to provide a safe space for education and empowerment within the community by cultivating conversations, experiences, and service.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
Homegoing service and march planned for Brianna Grier, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy
ATLANTA — A celebration of life is planned on Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market
ATLANTA - You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures. Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new...
fox5atlanta.com
Oxford teen faces heart attack, cancer diagnosis with grace, grit
OXFORD, Ga. - Sophie Botello spends her days helping take care of the animals on her family's 5-acre rescue sanctuary in Oxford, Georgia. "I've always been an animal lover, that is how I was raised," Botello says. Now 19, she has been riding horses since she was 3. "It is...
Atlanta father, 2-year-old removed from plane after airline says they violated federal law
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is back home with his daughter after they were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan has learned. This father says he purchased tickets on three airlines this past weekend for a quick trip to Orlando. On each of those flights, his daughter was sitting on his lap.
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Audiences 'flip' for touring circus in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Considering its name includes the word "flip," you can bet the latest circus to stop in metro Atlanta won’t be skimping on the awe-inspiring thrills! And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we gave viewers the best seat under the big top as we spent a few hours learning what makes Flip Circus so unique.
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
